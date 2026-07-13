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WKN: A14NAK | ISIN: SE0006509949 | Ticker-Symbol: E5E
Stuttgart
13.07.26 | 17:32
1,110 Euro
+1,83 % +0,020
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ELTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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1,0701,14017:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Eltel AB: Eltel expands cooperation with GlobalConnect on nationwide fiber installations in Denmark

Eltel has signed an expanded agreement with GlobalConnect for complete fiber installations for housing associations, homeowners' associations, terraced housing, apartment buildings and new-build projects across Denmark. The agreement runs for three years and has an estimated value of approximately EUR 13 million.

The expanded agreement means that Eltel will deliver a complete installation solution from the first customer contact to final establishment, testing and handover. The scope includes planning, technical site surveys, project calculations, technical clarification, establishment of cable routes, fiber blowing, installation and testing at the end customer.

The projects will be carried out nationwide and range from smaller residential areas to larger associations and new-build developments. This requires an organisation that can manage many parallel installations while maintaining close dialogue with customers and partners.

The agreement also adds complexity to Eltel's delivery and gives Eltel an even clearer role across the full value chain from fiber cabinet to completed connection.

The expanded agreement with GlobalConnect underlines Eltel's position as a provider of nationwide fiber installations and complete infrastructure solutions.

Fiber is a central part of the digital infrastructure that connects homes, businesses and society. With the agreement, Eltel continues its work to ensure stable fiber connections for end customers across Denmark.

The work has already begun and will run for three years from the signing of the contract.

For further information, please contact:
Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications
Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel
Eltel is one of the leading service providers for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 3,800 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025 the total net sales amounted to EUR 817.8 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.