Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: CCC) (OTC: CCCFF) (FSE: BJ4) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following receipt of conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for its previously announced proposed transaction (the "Transaction") with Silver Pony Trout Lake Resources Corp. (formerly Silver Pony Resources Corp.), the previously issued subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") have been converted into units of the Company ("Units").

In connection with the conversion of all of the issued Subscription Receipts, the Company issued an aggregate of 21,250,000 Units to the former holders of Subscription Receipts. Each Unit consists of one post-Consolidation (as defined below) common share of Silver Pony (each a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Silver Pony (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional post-Consolidation common share of Silver Pony (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months following the date on which the Escrow Release Condition is satisfied, subject to adjustment in certain events. The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Shares on any Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.50 for five consecutive trading days. In such event, Silver Pony may, within 15 business days following the occurrence of that condition, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a news release, in which case the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 calendar days after the date of such news release, as specified therein. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated July 13, 2026.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the final approval of the CSE.

Consolidation and Name Change

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated June 10, 2026, the previously announced (i) consolidation of its issued and outstanding Shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidation Shares held (the "Consolidation"), and (ii) change of its corporate name to "Silver Pony Resources Corp." (the "Name Change"), each became effective on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The Shares remain halted from trading in connection with the Transaction with SPR. The Consolidation and Name Change were completed prior to the conversion of the Subscription Receipts.

Prior to giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company had 99,928,150 Shares issued and outstanding, on a non-diluted basis. Following completion of the Consolidation and the Name Change, and for certainty, without giving effect to the conversion of the Subscription Receipts or completion of the Transaction, the Company has approximately 4,996,407 Shares issued and outstanding, on a non-diluted basis, subject to rounding. The Company's authorised share capital remains unchanged following completion of the Consolidation, and all outstanding convertible securities of the Company have been adjusted in accordance with their terms in connection with the Consolidation.

No fractional Shares were issued in connection with the Consolidation. In the event a holder would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Shares to be received by such holder will be rounded down to the nearest whole Share if that fractional share is less than one half (1/2) of a Share, and will be rounded up to the nearest whole Share if that fractional share is equal to or greater than one half (1/2) of a Share.

In connection with the completion of the Consolidation and the Name Change, the CUSIP and ISIN of the Shares have been changed to 82809U104 and CA82809U1XXX, respectively. The Company expects that the Shares will resume trading under the Company's new name following completion of the Transaction and receipt of final CSE approval. The trading symbol of the Company following completion of the Transaction will be "PONY". The Company will provide further updates regarding the expected resumption of trading and closing of the Transaction as matters progress.

Letters of Transmittal

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders holding physical share certificates. All registered shareholders who hold Shares represented by physical certificates will be required to send their respective physical certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares, together with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal.

All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal together with their respective physical certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares to Odyssey will receive physical certificate(s) or Direct Registration System Advice(s), as applicable, representing Shares under the Company's new name on a post-Consolidation basis, in accordance with their instructions in the duly completed letter of transmittal. Until surrendered, each physical certificate formerly representing Shares will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation Shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

Shareholders who hold their Shares in brokerage accounts or in book-entry form are not required to complete a letter of transmittal. However, intermediaries (e.g., a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those put in place by the Company for registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their Shares through an intermediary and have questions in this regard are encouraged to contact their intermediary.

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Silver Pony owns 100% of the Quesnel Gold Project located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 30 kilometers northeast of Quesnel in central B.C., and holds the option to acquire 100% undivided interest in the Nicola East Mining Project, located approximately 25 kilometers east of the mining town of Merritt, B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Silver Pony regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts; statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the Transaction, including the anticipated timing for the completion thereof, the receipt of final CSE approval, the expected closing of the Transaction, the expected resumption of trading of the Shares under the Company's new trading symbol, and the anticipated listing of the Shares.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may not complete the Transaction on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company may not receive all required regulatory approvals, including final approval of the CSE; the conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived; the resumption of trading of the Shares may not occur on the anticipated timeline; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval of the CSE; all conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction will be satisfied or waived in accordance with the terms of the amalgamation agreement; the Transaction will be completed substantially on the terms and within the timeframe currently anticipated; and the Shares will be approved for trading on the anticipated timeframe. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305065

Source: Silver Pony Resources Corp.