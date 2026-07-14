

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lifco AB (1L3.F, LIFCO_B.ST) reported that its second quarter net profit grew 17.7 percent year-over-year to 1.035 billion Swedish kronor. Earnings per share was 2.25 kronor compared to 1.91 kronor. EBITA increased 13.7 percent to 1.78 billion kronor. Sales increased 10.8 percent to 7.695 billion Swedish kronor due to higher sales in all business areas. Acquisitions contributed 6.6 percent and organic growth amounted to 4.7 percent.



For the first half period, net profit grew 12.8 percent to 1.94 billion kronor. Net sales increased 7.2 percent to 14.88 billion kronor. Organically, net sales grew by 2.9 percent.



At last close, Lifco shares were trading at 323.60 kronor, up 1.63%.



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