Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a strategic operational update regarding its collaboration with the Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research (RCFTR) at the University of Manitoba.

Following the recent unveiling of its newly formulated product roadmap, targeted to capitalize on emerging consumer shopping patterns, the Company has successfully integrated the results from its collaboration with the RCFTR into its upcoming formulations. These specialized formulations have officially progressed past the conceptual phase and into the pre-production phase, with finalization processes currently underway to transition into commercial production.

A primary directive of this university collaboration involves the commercial development of upcoming SKUs under the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. The RCFTR food science team has successfully completed work on the core protein line, which has now officially advanced to the pre-production phase. Building on this milestone, development is actively underway for the Company's next two high-growth functional food verticals: the premium youth/kids breakfast sector and the specialized geriatric/seniors nutrition segment.

Key Operational Highlights:

Protein-Driven Research: Restart Life has leveraged the University of Manitoba's state-of-the-art RCFTR facility to support profiles of its plant-based protein foundations.

Transition to Pre-Production: Formulations have successfully cleared testing milestones, allowing the manufacturing team to commence final pre-production scaling and quality assurance.

Targeted SKU Engineering: The collaboration directly refines the functional nutrition architecture for the upcoming kids-focused (low-sugar, clean-label) and seniors-focused (digestive health and cognitive wellness) brand extensions.

"Translating top-tier research feedback into scalable, commercial products is central to our operational strategy," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences. "Our work with the food sciences department at the University of Manitoba has allowed us to integrate science-backed knowledge into our new SKU framework. Moving these initiatives into the pre-production phase brings us one step closer to launching our specialized SKUs. We are finalizing our production frameworks now and look forward to introducing these products to the market shortly."

The Company remains strictly focused on executing its corporate growth strategy, driving sustainable revenue, and expanding into new geographic and demographic markets. As these commercialization initiatives progress in alignment with the recently announced product development roadmap, the Company continues to diligently execute its operational milestones to build long-term, sustainable corporate value.

Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their continued support as it executes its product development roadmap, manages revenue growth, and builds long-term corporate value.

Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.



Holy Crap Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL), is a premium "better-for-you" functional food brand specializing in organic, superseed-based breakfasts and oatmeals. Focused on gut health, clean digestion, and sustained energy, the brand utilizes high-quality, certified organic ingredients, including chia, hemp, and buckwheat, to deliver nutrient-dense, plant-based nutrition. Free from artificial additives, Holy Crap blends convenience with functional wellness for health-conscious consumers across North America. Learn more at holycrap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "strategy," "expansion," "launch," "phased" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305092

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.