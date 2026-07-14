

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) said on Tuesday that it has entered into a joint venture with investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) for its Global Print business. As part of the deal, Thomson Reuters will sell a 51% stake in the business to KKR for about $500 million while retaining a 49% interest.



The Global Print business provides legal and tax information through print publications and ProView, its eBook platform, and also offers commercial printing services to book publishers worldwide.



Thomson Reuters will retain intellectual property rights and full editorial control over its content portfolio. The joint venture will hold an exclusive license to distribute the content in print format and through the ProView platform.



President and CEO of Thomson Reuters Steve Hasker commented, 'The Global Print business has a long and respected history of serving legal and tax professionals with trusted printed reference materials.'



He also said, 'It sharpens Thomson Reuters focus on providing innovative fiduciary-grade AI solutions for the legal, tax, audit and compliance industries.'



As part of the transaction, Thomson Reuters has agreed to provide certain financial support intended to ensure KKR achieves a minimum return on its equity investment under specified circumstances.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.



In pre-market activity, Thomson Reuters shares fell 0.31% from Monday's closing price of $94.29, and KKR shares dropped 0.89% after closing at $96.91 on Monday.



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