

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed marginally down on Tuesday after languishing in negative territory throughout the session, as investors largely refrained from making big moves amid concerns about the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the likely impact on economic growth.



The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 24.41 points or 0.17% at 14,241.77 after scaling a low of 14,114.37 and a high of 14,263.61 intraday.



Alcon ended down by about 3%. Straumann Holding, Sandoz Group and Logitech International lost 2%-2.25%.



Lindt & Spruengli and Novartis both ended lower by about 1.7%. Roche Holding, Galderma Group, Givaudan and Lonza Group shed 1%-1.2%.



Geberit, Sonova, SGS, Zurich Insurance, Sika and Richemont also ended weak.



UBS Group climbed about 3.75% and VAT Group gained 3.2%. Julius Baer and ABB moved up by 2.25% and 2%, respectively.



Swiss Re ended up by a little over 1%. Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding and Holcim posted modest gains.



On the economic front, data from the federal statistical office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices dropped by 2.1% year-on-year in June, accelerating from a 1.8% fall in the previous month and extending a three-year deflationary streak. The latest reading also marked the steepest annual decline since March.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.3%, following a 0.4% loss in May, mainly due to lower petroleum-related prices.



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