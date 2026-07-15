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WKN: A41UK2 | ISIN: CA03967C2076 | Ticker-Symbol: O7D
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 15:25
0,181 Euro
-5,73 % -0,011
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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ARCTIC FOX LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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ARCTIC FOX LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2026 01:02 Uhr
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Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.: Arctic Fox Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. (CSE:AFX)(FSE:O5K)(OTCQB:AFXLF) ("Arctic Fox" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. to NiobiumX Mining Inc. (the "Name Change") to better reflect its broadened mineral property portfolio.

In connection with the Name Change, the Company will be changing its trading symbol to (NIOX), and the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the new company name and ticker symbol (NIOX) as of market open on July 17, 2026.

The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers assigned to the Company's common shares are 653946103 and CA6539461XXX, respectively.

About Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.

Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties.

For further information, please contact:

Kirby Renton, Director, President and CEO.
Phone: (604) 689-2646

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirby Renton
Director, President and CEO
Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information: Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan" "expect" "project" "intend" "believe" "anticipate" "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking statements including but not limited to the Name Change and other forward looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Arctic Fox described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators which are available at www.sedarplus.ca

SOURCE: Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/arctic-fox-announces-name-change-1191181

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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