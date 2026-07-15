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WKN: A2H9ZR | ISIN: SE0010520106 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SG
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 09:10
1,504 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENAD GLOBAL 7 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENAD GLOBAL 7 AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5621,61411:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
34 Leser
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Enad Global 7 AB: Denshattack!, published by Fireshine Games, launches today

Enad Global 7 AB ("EG7") today announces that Denshattack!, published by Fireshine Games and developed by Undercoders, is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

Ahead of launch, Denshattack! generated strong player interest, surpassing 250,000 wishlists on Steam. The game's pre-launch demo was also well received by players, receiving a user review score of 97 percent.

Denshattack! is a fast-paced arcade action title where players perform tricks, compete in races and battle rivals while controlling trains across Japan. Combining accessible gameplay with a distinctive visual style, the game is designed to appeal to a broad audience across both PC and console platforms.

The launch marks another important release in Fireshine Games' 2026 publishing portfolio and reflects the strategy of partnering with talented independent developers to bring high-quality titles to a global audience.

For more information about Denshattack!, please visit the game's official website at http://denshattack.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 733 117 262
fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
Phone: +46 730 587 608
robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7
EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.