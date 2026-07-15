Enad Global 7 AB: Denshattack!, published by Fireshine Games, launches today

Enad Global 7 AB ("EG7") today announces that Denshattack!, published by Fireshine Games and developed by Undercoders, is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

Ahead of launch, Denshattack! generated strong player interest, surpassing 250,000 wishlists on Steam. The game's pre-launch demo was also well received by players, receiving a user review score of 97 percent.

Denshattack! is a fast-paced arcade action title where players perform tricks, compete in races and battle rivals while controlling trains across Japan. Combining accessible gameplay with a distinctive visual style, the game is designed to appeal to a broad audience across both PC and console platforms.

The launch marks another important release in Fireshine Games' 2026 publishing portfolio and reflects the strategy of partnering with talented independent developers to bring high-quality titles to a global audience.

For more information about Denshattack!, please visit the game's official website at http://denshattack.com.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7