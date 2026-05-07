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WKN: A2H9ZR | ISIN: SE0010520106 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SG
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 10:30
1,678 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ENAD GLOBAL 7 AB Chart 1 Jahr
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1,7721,78808:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 17:30 Uhr
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Enad Global 7 AB: Enad Global 7 announces that Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will be released in the third quarter of 2026

Enad Global 7 ("EG7") today announces Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 ("AFE2"), a new title by Daybreak and Cold Iron Studios in collaboration with 20th Century Games. The game is a sequel to Aliens: Fireteam Elite and is scheduled for global release in late Q3 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Cold Iron is the studio behind Aliens: Fireteam Elite ("AFE"), a cooperative third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. The title established a strong foundation for the franchise and demonstrated the studio's capabilities within the mid-market segment.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 builds on this foundation, expanding the gameplay experience to four-player co-op, introducing new and enhanced class systems, and offering deeper progression and customization mechanics. The game is designed to increase player engagement through improved replayability and a broader range of combat scenarios.

The announcement marks a key milestone in EG7's product pipeline and reflects continued progress in the Group's strategy to develop and publish titles based on established IPs. As previously communicated, Cold Iron's upcoming title is expected to be an important contributor to the Group's performance in 2026, alongside other key titles in the portfolio.

Additional information can be found on www.IGN.com.

Tomorrow more information will be available on Facebook, Instagram, X, Discord, YouTube, and the official website at www.AliensFireteam.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 733 117 262
fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
Phone: +46 730 587 608
robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7
EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.