Enad Global 7 AB: EG7 announces that Palia surpasses 10 million players and previews upcoming expansion

Enad Global 7 AB (publ) ("EG7") today announced that Palia, developed by Singularity 6, has surpassed 10 million players globally. In connection with this milestone, the studio is launching a limited-time in-game event and has shared a first look at the upcoming Royal Highlands expansion, scheduled for release on May 12, 2026.

Since its initial release, Palia has continued to grow as a live service title within the "cozy life simulation" genre, supported by an engaged and expanding player community. The milestone of 10 million players represents an important step in the game's ongoing development, and Palia continues to execute well against its roadmap and remains an important part of EG7's live service portfolio.

To celebrate the milestone, a limited-time in-game event will run through May 11, offering players access to themed activities and rewards, including the opportunity to earn premium cosmetic items at no cost.

The upcoming Royal Highlands expansion will introduce new content and further expand the game's narrative, with a focus on the lore of the "Ancient Humans". The expansion will be the largest adventure zone to date in the game and represents the next step in Palia's long-term content roadmap.

Additional details about the 10 Million Players Celebration Event and the upcoming launch of the Royal Highlands expansion can be found here.

Palia is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GeForce Now and https://palia.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7