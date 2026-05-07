Enad Global 7 AB: Q1 Interim Report 2026

January - March 2026

Net Revenue of SEK 345.3 (455.3) million, representing an FX-adjusted organic decline of 13.1 percent.

EBITDA of SEK 64.7 (62.1) million and Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 51.0 (73.7) million.

EBIT of SEK 29.2 (-10.1) million and Adjusted EBIT of SEK 15.5 (1.7) million.

Profit before tax of SEK 20.7 (-13.2) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.24 (-0.21). Adjusted earnings per share of SEK 0.11 (-0.10).

Cash flow from operations came in at SEK 89.1 (17.9) million.

Cash balance of SEK 292.7 million, and an unutilized revolving credit facility of SEK 100.0 million.

Net debt by the end of the quarter amounted to SEK -54.9 million.

Comment in summary from Ji Ham, CEO of EG7

For the first quarter, Net Revenue was SEK 345.3 (455.3) million, representing an FX-adjusted organic decline of 13.1 percent. EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK 64.7 (62.1) million, while Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 51.0 (73.7) million, corresponding to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8 (16.2) percent. Net Profit was SEK 20.8 (-18.5) million. The operational cash flow was SEK 89.1 (17.9) million.

Daybreak delivered a solid quarter with an organic Net Revenue growth of 16.8 percent in local currency driven by strong performances from Everquest, DC Universe Online and Palia. Following the successful launch of a new influencer strategy, Big Blue Bubble delivered a 3.6 percent organic growth in local currency in the first quarter. Fireshine had a softer quarter, generating SEK 45.3 of Net Revenue compared to SEK 144.9 for Q1 2025. The unfavorable comparison is due to the product release timing differences with 2026 slate being backloaded compared to 2025 where Q1 was the highest revenue quarter.

The Company has an exciting pipeline of major content and game releases coming up. In April, Fireshine published Far Far West, which is on track to be a solid performer already having sold over 700,000 units over the first week after launch. Palia just celebrated a major milestone of reaching 10 million life-time players and will be releasing its next annual expansion, Royal Highlands, on May 12th. Daybreak is on track to release EverQuest Legends in July. Cold Iron's new title, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, is planned for release in late Q3.

With further business optimization efforts completed and an exciting pipeline of major content and new games, the Company is well-positioned for solid potential growth in both top and bottom lines for the year.



Significant events after the period

April 8, 2026, EG7 announced that the Company has entered into a letter of intent regarding a potential acquisition of Cold Iron Studios LLC. Cold Iron is the studio behind Aliens: Fireteam Elite (AFE), the hit cooperative third-person survival shooter set in the iconic world of Aliens film franchise. Since release in August 2021, AFE has delivered solid performance, generating approximately USD 80 million in Gross Revenues with approximately 8.3 million players life-to-date, comprised of 3.6 million unit sales and 4.7 million Game Pass players. EG7 is the publisher for Cold Iron's next game, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, which is planned for release late Q3. The Transaction will bring EG7 even closer to the upcoming release by taking the development in-house, and it does also represent an important step toward simplifying EG7's ownership structure and fully aligning the Company's and its shareholders' economic interests in Cold Iron. The Transaction, if completed, will be considered as a related-party transaction and will therefore be subject to shareholder's approval at the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2026.

April 13, 2026, EG7 announced that the Group has completed cost-saving measures within its business units, Petrol and Piranha Games. A proposal for reduced Board remuneration has also been submitted for the Annual General Meeting. The total annual cost reduction is expected to amount to SEK 32 million.

April 22, 2026, EG7 announced that Palia has reached 10 million players and is launching a new expansion - The Royal Highlands.

May 5, 2026, EG7 announced that Far Far West, published by Fireshine and developed by Evil Raptor, has sold over 500,000 units within the first days after launch on April 28.

May 6, EG7 announced that the title of Project Avo is Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7

This information is information that Enad Global 7 is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 07:00 CEST.