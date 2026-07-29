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WKN: A2H9ZR | ISIN: SE0010520106 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SG
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 09:14
1,802 Euro
-1,42 % -0,026
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ENAD GLOBAL 7 AB Chart 1 Jahr
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1,8141,87410:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Enad Global 7 AB: Enad Global 7 announces the launch of EverQuest Legends

Enad Global 7 ("EG7") today announces that its subsidiary Daybreak Games has launched EverQuest Legends, a reimagined version of the original EverQuest developed in collaboration with the independent studio Game Jawn. The game is available on PC via the official EverQuest Legends website.

EverQuest Legends combines the nostalgia of the original EverQuest with modern gameplay systems and quality-of-life enhancements, offering players a more flexible experience that can be enjoyed solo, in small groups or in raids. The game was announced earlier this year and was followed by a closed beta during the spring prior to its launch.

The launch of EverQuest Legends further strengthens EG7's live-service portfolio and expands one of the Group's longest-running franchises with a new entry designed for both returning and new players.

The launch forms part of EG7's planned release cadence for the second half of 2026 and follows several releases across the Group during the year.

For more information about EverQuest Legends, please visit www.everquestlegends.com.

Watch the launch trailer here.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 733 117 262
fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
Phone: +46 730 587 608
robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7
EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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