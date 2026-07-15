

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Epiroc AB (EPI_B.ST, EPI_A.ST) Wednesday said that it has secured an order worth around 210 million Swedish Kroner to supply mining equipment to a large copper mine in Peru.



The company, which manufactures mining and infrastructure equipment, said that the order includes a fleet of Pit Viper 351 surface blasthole drill rigs that will support the mine's expansion.



In addition to the equipment, Epiroc said that it will also provide drilling tools, spare parts, on-site technical services, field support, and specialized training programs to help ensure efficient operations.



The equipment order was booked in the second quarter of 2026. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2026 and continue through the first half of 2027.



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