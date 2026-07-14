Bird Construction Inc: Bird Announces Approximately $1 Billion in Recent Project Awards and Agreements Across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce recent project awards and agreements with an aggregate value of approximately $1 billion. The awards span nuclear, civil, marine and mine infrastructure, industrial, industrial maintenance, and buildings, reflecting demand across Bird's target end markets and the strength of its diversified, self-perform platform. The awards also reflect Bird's continued emphasis on collaborative delivery models, balanced risk allocation, and disciplined project selection across its national work program.

Bird has been selected as preferred negotiating proponent for a multi-year contract in the nuclear sector. Consistent with the procurement process and confidentiality requirements, the project owner and project details are not being disclosed at this time. Bird is engaged in negotiations toward a definitive project agreement, following which additional information may be made available. Upon execution of the definitive agreement, the project will support Bird's continued growth in the nuclear sector and build relevant experience in the highly regulated nuclear environment ahead of future nuclear infrastructure development opportunities.

FRPD has been selected for major marine and dredging work in British Columbia, demonstrating the benefit of Bird's specialized self-perform businesses and positioning the Company for potential future scope as client programs advance.

Bird's Industrial Maintenance team has been awarded a new three-year furnace maintenance contract and a renewed three-year electrical, instrumentation, insulation, and mechanical services contract with long standing industrial clients, providing continued forward visibility and supporting Bird's growing recurring industrial maintenance presence.

Bird Heavy Civil will support an Indigenous led partnership delivering a significant site earthworks and underground services package for a major mine development in Northern Québec. The award demonstrates Bird's ability to grow with new clients and in new regions through collaborative partnership models while leveraging its established civil and mining infrastructure expertise.

Bird Industrial has been selected to deliver a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rail loading facility for a Canadian energy infrastructure client in Alberta. The project includes civil earthworks, underground utilities, piling, module fabrication and installation, piping, mechanical and electrical systems, and operations support buildings, bringing together a broad range of self-perform capabilities that reinforce Bird's integrated delivery across complex industrial projects.

Bird Buildings has been awarded a contract for development of a food production facility for a new client in Eastern Canada, further demonstrating its ability to deliver technically complex buildings projects across a diverse range of end markets.

Concert-Bird Partners, a consortium comprised of Bird Capital Limited Partnership, Bird Design-Build Construction Inc., Wright Construction Western Inc., Concert Infrastructure Ltd., Ainsworth Inc., and BR2 Architecture Inc., has reached financial close for a Design-Build-Finance-Maintain contract for seven new schools in Alberta. The public-private partnership will deliver approximately 524,000 sq. ft. of permanent educational space in Calgary, Chestermere, and Edmonton.





"These awards reflect the strength and balance of Bird's national work program and the depth of activity across our target end markets," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "They are a direct result of the diversified organic and acquisitional growth strategy we have executed over the past several years, which has broadened our capabilities, expanded our market presence, and reinforced our position in attractive end markets. The awards reflect our disciplined approach to project selection, with risk profiles aligned to Bird's capabilities and expertise. The diversity of these awards across sectors, geographies, and clients strengthens the quality of our backlog, enhances visibility into future performance, and positions us well to continue converting our growing opportunity pipeline into sustainable growth and long-term value."

About Bird Construction



Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation), including statements about the expected scope, timing, value, and duration of the projects and agreements, the anticipated execution of definitive agreements, the expected inclusion of awards in backlog, and the Company's continued growth opportunities across its end markets. This forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Rachel Pattimore

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 520-2621

investor.relations@bird.ca