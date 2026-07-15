United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Announces Utilization of AI Technology into Certain Mining Projects

Los Juarez Silver Mine (Mexico) is First Company Project

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

~ Antimony, Cobalt, Gold, Tungsten, and Zeolite ~

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "US Antimony," or the "Company") (NYSE:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia, announced today that after researching and reviewing the top AI companies who are specialists in the hard rock mining space this year, a specific firm has been contracted to work on one of USAC's in-house existing mining projects, the Los Juarez Silver Mine located in Queretaro, Mexico. Historical data is reprocessed utilizing modern and compressed timelines from months and years to weeks. The overall purpose of this new contract assignment is to reduce overall risk and expedite the potential of production at certain of USAC's mining properties.

Los Juarez (Silver)

This particular property is a legacy asset of USAC and is located in Queretaro, Mexico. While the silver mine is not presently active, there is a tremendous amount of geological and raw data support for the significance of this deposit. The Company is presently in negotiations with other silver mine companies who are presently active in Mexico with similar properties that have a high degree of interest in acquiring Los Juarez. The negotiations include stock ownership in the acquirer, royalty ownership, and property participation or a combination thereof with these parties. The purpose of the AI work currently being conducted is to "high grade" the asset and its future potential, especially in light of near record high silver prices being experienced in the market today.

Commenting on this announcement today, Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of USAC, stated, "As we continue to perform as one of the most agile and fast movers in opening up new active mining claims which are typically older mining claims located in North America, whether it be our Montana antimony mining interests, our Alaska mining claims, our Canadian operations or a hidden jewel like Los Juarez in Mexico, we want to use every available tool in our toolbox to utilize new technology and stay ahead of our competition. AI technology is now another one of those tools we will be actively utilizing in the future. When you look at all the data we have assembled over the years on each of these properties, whether it be geological or geophysical work product, gravity surveys, miner logs and notes, satellite imagery, resource reports, assays, laboratory tests, etc., the proper use of AI is a game changer. It can take this magnitude of data and quickly assemble the information in a manner that gives our highly experienced geologists and engineers a much faster and higher probabilistic review of the potential of each project that will then allow for quick decision making, which should in-turn accomplish higher success rates. AI is not the all-in answer, but if used properly, the technical use of it can change our way of doing business that adds significant immediate value to our shareholders. The question is no longer whether AI will change the world, but how quickly its potential will translate into measurable changes in how we conduct business."

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The Company mines, purchases, and processes ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. Beginning in 2024 and continuing in 2025, the Company acquired mining claims, real properties (patented claims) and leases located in Alaska, Montana, and Ontario, Canada in an effort to reduce the cost of third-party antimony ore purchases and to expand its product offerings.

Learn more about United States Antimony Corporation at www.usantimony.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jonathan Miller, VP, Investor Relations

4438 W. Lovers Lane, Unit 100

Dallas, Texas 75209

E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

Media Relations Contact:

Anthony D. Andora

Edge Consulting, Inc.

1560 Market Street, Ste. 701

Denver, Colorado 80202

E-Mail: Anthony@EdgeConsultingSolutions.com

Phone: 720-317-8927

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/united-states-antimony-announces-utilization-of-ai-technology-into-certain-mining-1191203