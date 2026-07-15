Aimwell Partners Inc. Confirms Advanced Discussions With Curated Life Sciences Capital Network

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, today confirmed it is engaged in advanced discussions with an exclusive, referral-based life sciences capital markets network that connects biotechnology companies with institutional investors, banking relationships, strategic advisors, and other participants across the biotech investment ecosystem.

The introduction originated through Christopher A. Jones, PhD, FRSM, Strategic Advisor to AimwellBio and one of the founding credentialed contributors to the company's Federated Health Intelligence Network.

The company expects negotiations to conclude next week, at which time the counterparty and the scope of the relationship are anticipated to be publicly disclosed.

A Strategic Introduction

"In biotechnology, access matters," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners Inc. "Innovative science alone rarely determines which companies receive attention from sophisticated capital. Trusted introductions into the right network often make the difference."

"Christopher Jones opened that door for us. The opportunity exists because of the credibility and relationships he has built within the life sciences community, and we're grateful for his confidence in what AimwellBio is building."

About the Prospective Relationship

While the company is not yet identifying the organization involved, the prospective partner operates a highly selective, referral-only platform focused on supporting life sciences investors and emerging biotechnology companies.

The organization provides strategic advisory services, investor access, and corporate development support while maintaining longstanding relationships throughout the biotechnology capital markets, including institutional investors, investment banks, analysts, corporate executives, consultants, board members, and other key participants involved in evaluating and financing innovative healthcare companies.

The relationship under discussion is also expected to provide introductions to additional strategic organizations within the network, potentially expanding AimwellBio's access across multiple areas of the life sciences ecosystem.

Why the Relationship Matters

AimwellBio was built to deliver verified, source-traceable intelligence that enables faster and more defensible decision-making across drug development, regulatory affairs, competitive intelligence, and healthcare investing.

The prospective capital markets relationship complements that mission by connecting verified intelligence with the investors and institutions responsible for evaluating and funding innovation.

"The opportunity is compelling because the strengths are complementary," Morgan said. "Their network helps exceptional companies reach the right audience. AimwellBio helps ensure the information behind those decisions is transparent, verifiable, and built on trusted institutional sources."

Commitment to Accurate Disclosure

Aimwell Partners is confirming the existence of ongoing discussions while intentionally limiting its statements to information that can be accurately represented today.

"We're in substantive discussions, the introduction came through Christopher Jones, and we expect to identify the organization after negotiations conclude," Morgan said. "Until an agreement is finalized, we believe investors deserve precision rather than speculation."

The company anticipates providing an update upon completion of negotiations.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a decision intelligence platform built for the global life sciences industry. The platform continuously monitors regulatory, clinical, scientific, and competitive information across institutional source networks, transforming those signals into verified, source-traceable intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, healthcare institutions, regulatory professionals, and life sciences investors.

For more information, visit www.aimwellbio.com.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

www.aimwellbio.com/press

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding ongoing negotiations, prospective strategic relationships, anticipated partner identification, and potential future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Discussions described herein remain non-binding and may not result in a definitive agreement. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

AimwellBio provides analytical and decision-support intelligence and does not provide medical, legal, regulatory, or investment advice. Nothing contained in this release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwell-partners-inc.-otc-aimn-confirms-advanced-discussions-wit-1191316