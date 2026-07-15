In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR)- up 30% at $93.80 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)- up 19% at $56.46 Trio-Tech International (TRT)- up 16% at $11.87 MasterBeef Group (MB)- up 12% at $4.53 Julong Holding Limited (JLHL)- up 11% at $8.76 SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMD)- up 11% at $5.02 Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION)- up 9% at $14.50 Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)- up 8% at $5.81 Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN)- up 6% at $48.58 Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC)- up 5% at $19.66

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Pentair plc (PNR)- down 21% at $59.10 NextCure, Inc. (NXTC)- down 21% at $5.17 Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL)- down 20% at $6.46 Wabash National Corporation (WNC)- down 12% at $11.69 Celcuity Inc. (CELC)- down 10% at $100.00 Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED)- down 9% at $31.36 Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE)- down 9% at $23.60 SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV)- down 9% at $10.86 UTime Limited (FXHO)- down 8% at $19.20 Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)- down 7% at $399.49

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX