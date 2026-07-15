BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR)- up 30% at $93.80
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)- up 19% at $56.46
- Trio-Tech International (TRT)- up 16% at $11.87
- MasterBeef Group (MB)- up 12% at $4.53
- Julong Holding Limited (JLHL)- up 11% at $8.76
- SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMD)- up 11% at $5.02
- Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION)- up 9% at $14.50
- Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)- up 8% at $5.81
- Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN)- up 6% at $48.58
- Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC)- up 5% at $19.66
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Pentair plc (PNR)- down 21% at $59.10
- NextCure, Inc. (NXTC)- down 21% at $5.17
- Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL)- down 20% at $6.46
- Wabash National Corporation (WNC)- down 12% at $11.69
- Celcuity Inc. (CELC)- down 10% at $100.00
- Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED)- down 9% at $31.36
- Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE)- down 9% at $23.60
- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV)- down 9% at $10.86
- UTime Limited (FXHO)- down 8% at $19.20
- Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)- down 7% at $399.49
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