TCL VERY Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.: TCL Introduces New Genuine Wood Ceiling Fan Series on Amazon for Modern Homes

TCL expanded its smart home portfolio with the official launch of a premium fifty-two inch solid wood ceiling fan on Amazon, engineered to provide aerodynamic energy efficiency for year-round residential ventilation.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / TCL, a global pioneer in consumer electronics and home technology, today announced the official availability of its latest climate control development on Amazon, the TCL 52-Inch Solid Wood Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote. This corporate expansion underscores the commitment of the brand to delivering advanced home engineering that balances natural materials with optimized interior ventilation. The full technical specifications and retail availability are accessible at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWJ2GL59.

Unlike standard home appliances, the new series features three aerodynamically sculpted genuine wooden blades. The engineering design minimizes the uneven air resistance common in traditional hardware, distributing airflow smoothly to reduce mechanical noise. Designed to integrate into multiple architectural aesthetics, the product accommodates contemporary minimalist, Scandinavian, and classic American styles.

The hardware configuration is engineered for structural versatility across varied interior spaces. Each unit is equipped with three distinct downrod options measuring five inches, ten inches, and twenty-four inches. This allows the system to be deployed under standard vertical clearance or within high-ceiling environments, including fifteen-degree sloped vaults up to an eighteen-by-eighteen foot coverage area. Powering the system is a thirty-watt pure copper direct current motor, which delivers robust operational capacity while achieving an eighty percent reduction in electrical consumption compared to conventional alternating current alternatives.

The integrated lighting system features a three-color temperature adjustable light-emitting diode kit, allowing transitions between three thousand Kelvin, four thousand five hundred Kelvin, and six thousand Kelvin. A built-in automated memory function retains the last active operational state upon activation. Additionally, the reversible motor configuration supports a summer cooling setting and a winter heat redistribution setting, managing thermal efficiency across all seasons. The product portfolio includes a comprehensive two-year quality guarantee and twenty-four-seven technical consumer assistance. Additional verification regarding structural components and global distribution logistics can be reviewed at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWJ2GL59.

About TCL: TCL Lighting was founded in 2000 and is an important ecological enterprise under TCL. It integrates research and development, production, and sales of LED and LED application solutions, committed to developing advanced Micro LED displays, Mini LED backlights and displays, as well as LED green lighting and intelligent lighting businesses. TCL Lighting is committed to using light technology to improve people's lives and experiences, creating a healthy, safe, and intelligent lighting environment.

Media Contact

Organization: TCL VERY Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Jonathan Vance

Website: https://www.tcl.com

Email: Lightservice@tcl.com

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: TCL VERY Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tcl-introduces-new-genuine-wood-ceiling-fan-series-on-amazon-for-moder-1191338