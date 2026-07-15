Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTCQB: ASRFF) (FSE: WA7) ("Americas Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. Trading on the OTCQB commenced on July 13, 2026, under the symbol ASRFF.

The Company's approval to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market represents an important step in its capital markets strategy. The Company believes that the OTCQB listing will increase the Company's visibility among U.S. investors, improve trading accessibility through U.S. brokerage platforms, enhance liquidity, and broaden exposure to institutional and retail investors seeking opportunities in the growing uranium sector.

"Our approval to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market marks another significant milestone for Americas Uranium and reflects the progress our team has made in a relatively short period of time," said Nicholas Luksha, Chief Executive Officer of Americas Uranium Corp. "We are committed to building a premier North American uranium company, and this listing further expands our reach to one of the world's largest investment communities. With listings now in Canada, the United States and Germany, we are providing investors with greater access to participate in our growth story as global demand for uranium continues to strengthen."

Americas Uranium will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NUCA", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "ASRFF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "WA7."

About Americas Uranium Corp.

Americas Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective uranium projects in North America. The Company is committed to advancing a portfolio of high-quality uranium assets to help meet the growing global demand for nuclear energy as countries increasingly seek secure, reliable and carbon-free sources of electricity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's OTCQB listing, including increased visibility, improved liquidity, enhanced accessibility for U.S. investors, broader investor participation, future growth opportunities, and growing demand for uranium. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to continue exploring its properties given various environmental and economic factors outside of its control, that the Company will have the ability to raise sufficient capital to continue achieving its stated business objectives, and that the Company will be able to attract investor interest in US markets. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305325

Source: Americas Uranium Corp.