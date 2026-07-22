Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTCQB: ASRFF) (FSE: WA7) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been confirmed as eligible for the Depository Trust Company's ("DTC") Fast Automated Securities Transfer ("FAST") program.

The Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, has confirmed that CUSIP 03066Y100 is currently FAST-eligible with no initial physical deposit required. DTC FAST eligibility enables rapid electronic share transfers, reduces settlement costs and delays, and improves accessibility for U.S. investors and brokers.

This milestone complements the Company's recent commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and strengthens its multi-exchange presence on the CSE, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"DTC FAST eligibility streamlines trading and broadens access for our shareholders, particularly in the U.S. market," said Nicholas Luksha, Chief Executive Officer.

About Americas Uranium Corp.

Americas Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of prospective uranium projects in North America. The Company is committed to advancing high-quality assets to meet growing global demand for secure, carbon-free nuclear energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of DTC FAST eligibility, including improved settlement efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced accessibility for U.S. investors. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that DTC FAST eligibility will result in the expected benefits to shareholders and investor access. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306029

Source: Americas Uranium Corp.