

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) issued an update on trading for the three months ended 30 June 2026. First-quarter revenue increased 10% at actual exchange rates, 8% at constant currency and 7% organically, in line with the Group's expectations.



Brian Cassin, CEO, said: 'Our full-year expectations are unchanged. We continue to execute well, supported by our trusted data assets, scaled platforms and growing AI-enabled opportunities.'



Experian will release results for the half year ending 30 September 2026 on 18 November 2026.



At last close, Experian shares were trading at 2,709.00 pence, up 2.07%.



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