

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA), through its VINCI Energies unit, on Thursday announced a voluntary public tender offer to acquire German business applications specialist All for One Group SE, aiming to strengthen its digital infrastructure services business.



The offer is for all outstanding All for One shares at €67.50 per share in cash.



The offer price represents a 104.9% premium to the three-month volume-weighted average share price and a 95.5% premium to the July 15 Xetra closing price.



The transaction is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 75% plus one share.



The company said major shareholders representing 54.7% of All for One's share capital have agreed to tender their shares.



The company added that All for One's Supervisory Board and Management Board support the offer and intend to recommend that shareholders accept it, however, subject to reviewing the final offer document.



The company said that all for One generated €500 million in revenue in fiscal 2025, serves more than 4,500 customers, and employs about 3,000 people across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Poland.



The company said the acquisition would expand its digital infrastructure services business, particularly in ERP, AI solutions, business applications, cloud, and data analytics.



Vinci SA is currently trading 0.21% higher at EUR 119.65 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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