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WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
München
16.07.26 | 08:11
0,037 Euro
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BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0330,04913:52
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 12:50 Uhr
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Biovica International: Biovica Expands Japanese Patent Protection in Immuno-Oncology

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced that the Japanese Patent Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent application covering the use of TKa during ongoing treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer patients.

The new Notice of Allowance builds on Biovica's recently granted Japanese patent in immuno-oncology. The first patent protects the use of TKa to help assess which patients are more likely to benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment. The new patent application broadens this protection to also include use during ongoing treatment.

Together, the two patents strengthen Biovica's Japanese patent position across a larger part of the cancer treatment journey, from patient stratification before treatment to monitoring treatment effect during therapy.

"This is another important step in strengthening Biovica's intellectual property position in immuno-oncology. A broader patent position supports our Pharma Services strategy by strengthening awareness, partnering opportunities and the use of DiviTum TKa in oncology drug development, including future companion diagnostic opportunities," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica

Biovica has corresponding patent protection in Europe and continues to pursue patent protection in other key markets, including the US and China.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO
Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52
E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO
Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52
E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica expands Japanese patent protection in immuno-oncology

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biovica-expands-japanese-patent-protection-in-immuno-oncology-1191835

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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