Biovica International: Biovica Receives Ninth Work Order From a Leading Global Pharmaceutical Customer

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced that it has received a new work order from a current customer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies with a strong oncology pipeline. This marks the ninth work order received from the same customer, further strengthening the ongoing collaboration.

The work order covers DiviTum TKa testing services for a clinical breast cancer study evaluating a next-generation CDK inhibitor in combination with endocrine therapy. The study includes serial TKa testing over a period of up to four years, supporting longitudinal monitoring of tumor proliferation dynamics and biological treatment effect.

Testing will be performed through Biovica's CLIA-certified laboratory in San Diego, California, and is expected to be initiated in October 2026. The order value to Biovica is approximately SEK 1.7 million, including sample testing and related laboratory services.

"Receiving a ninth work order from the same customer is an important confirmation of both the commercial value and scientific relevance of DiviTum TKa in oncology drug development. The order further strengthens our Pharma Services business and reinforces the potential of DiviTum TKa as a functional biomarker in drug development," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovicva.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

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Biovica receives ninth work order from a leading global pharmaceutical customer

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biovica-receives-ninth-work-order-from-a-leading-global-pharmaceutical-customer-1190759