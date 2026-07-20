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WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
Frankfurt
20.07.26 | 08:22
0,028 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0340,04910:32
ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 09:26 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Biovica International: Biovica Receives First Work Order Under Expanded Master Services Agreement with Leading Global Pharmaceutical Customer

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced that it has received the first work order under its recently expanded Master Services Agreement with a current customer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies with a broad and active oncology pipeline.

The work order covers DiviTum TKa testing services for a new oncology clinical study expected to initiate patient visits in September 2026. Testing will be performed through Biovica's CLIA-certified laboratory in San Diego, California, and the work is expected to run over approximately two years.

The order value to Biovica is approximately SEK 1 million, including sample testing and related laboratory services.

"This first work order under the expanded agreement is an important step in converting our Pharma Services strategy into recurring project-based revenue. It demonstrates how our established laboratory services infrastructure can support pharmaceutical partners in oncology development and reinforces the commercial potential of DiviTum TKa as a functional biomarker in clinical drug development." said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO
Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52
E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO
Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52
E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica receives first work order under expanded Master Services Agreement with leading global pharmaceutical customer

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biovica-receives-first-work-order-under-expanded-master-services-agreement-with-leadi-1193260

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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