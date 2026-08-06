Biovica International: Biovica Signs Laboratory Services Agreement with Leading U.S. Cancer Center

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced that it has entered into a laboratory services agreement with one of the leading cancer centers in the United States, designated by the National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The agreement establishes the framework for the cancer center to access DiviTum TKa testing services through Biovica's CLIA-certified laboratory in San Diego. DiviTum TKa is an FDA 510(k)-cleared blood-based biomarker test used as an aid in monitoring disease progression in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer.

The agreement represents another step in expanding the availability of DiviTum TKa at leading cancer institutions in the United States and supports Biovica's strategy to increase the clinical adoption of the test.

"Signing an agreement with a leading NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center is an important achievement for Biovica. It further strengthens our presence among leading U.S. cancer institutions and creates a foundation for increased use of DiviTum TKa in clinical practice," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica signs laboratory services agreement with leading U.S. cancer center

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biovica-signs-laboratory-services-agreement-with-leading-u.s.-cancer-center-1203352