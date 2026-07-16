Greene Concepts Inc.: Historic Switzerland Inn Reports Strong Guest Response Following Expanded Be Water Guest Room Program

Be Water guest-room placement strengthens Greene Concepts' growing hospitality channel strategy following expanded use at the historic Blue Ridge Parkway destination

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced continued success with its hospitality placement at Switzerland Inn in Little Switzerland, North Carolina, following the expanded placement of Be Water into guest rooms at the historic mountain destination.

Building on the Company's previously announced Switzerland Inn hospitality program, bottles of Be Water have now been added to each guest room, further extending the brand's visibility beyond the property's retail gift shop presence and placing Be Water directly into the guest experience for overnight visitors.

The Company has been informed that sales of Be Water at Switzerland Inn have been robust, reflecting positive guest acceptance and continued demand. Greene Concepts believes the program demonstrates how premium bottled water can enhance the guest experience while supporting recurring revenue opportunities through retail sales, in-room placement, and replenishment.

Located along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Switzerland Inn provides a natural setting for Be Water's brand positioning, connecting the product's Blue Ridge Mountain heritage with a destination known for mountain tourism, lodging, dining, and guest experiences. The expanded placement demonstrates how Be Water can align with hospitality environments where product quality, presentation, and guest convenience are important parts of the overall experience.

Be Water is bottled at the source from artesian springs and aquifer formations beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company's expanding presence in hospitality destinations such as Switzerland Inn reflects Greene Concepts' strategy of introducing Be Water to consumers in premium travel, lodging, retail, and tourism environments while continuing to build brand awareness and market presence. Greene Concepts believes hospitality partnerships provide an effective opportunity to introduce Be Water to new consumers while demonstrating the brand's premium positioning in destination-based settings.

"This is exactly the type of hospitality placement we believe can help introduce Be Water to more consumers in a memorable setting," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Having Be Water placed in each guest room at Switzerland Inn gives visitors direct exposure to our brand during their stay, and we are pleased to hear that sales have been robust. This supports our belief that Be Water is well-positioned for hotels, resorts, tourism destinations, and other hospitality-focused locations. We believe successful hospitality partnerships like Switzerland Inn create a strong foundation for expanding Be Water into additional lodging and destination properties across the country."

The Company believes the Switzerland Inn program provides a compelling example of how destination properties can integrate premium bottled water into the overall guest experience while strengthening brand visibility and generating incremental beverage sales.

Greene Concepts continues to pursue opportunities across the hospitality, lodging, tourism, and specialty retail sectors that can expand Be Water's distribution, strengthen brand awareness, and introduce the Company's premium artesian water to new consumers while expanding long-term brand awareness and customer reach.

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About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/historic-switzerland-inn-reports-strong-guest-response-following-1191654