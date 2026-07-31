Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Issues Shareholder Update Explaining Temporary INKWD Trading Symbol Following 1:80 Reverse Stock Split

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today issued a Supplemental Shareholder Disclosure to explain the temporary INKWD trading symbol and the normal administrative processing associated with the Company's recently implemented 1-for-80 reverse stock split.

During this transition, shareholders may temporarily observe the INKWD trading symbol, updated share balances, temporary quotation interruptions, delayed pricing information, or other administrative changes as brokerage firms, FINRA, OTC Markets, market makers, custodians, clearing firms, and market data providers complete the processing associated with the reverse stock split. Once this administrative process has been completed, the temporary "D" designation is expected to be removed and the Company's trading symbol is expected to return to INKW. Shareholders with questions regarding their individual brokerage accounts are encouraged to contact their brokerage firm directly.

Lenny Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts, commented, "We recognize that temporary changes associated with a reverse stock split can naturally create questions for shareholders. We issued this supplemental update to provide additional information regarding the administrative transition and to reassure shareholders that these temporary processing steps do not change our long-term business strategy or our commitment to creating shareholder value through disciplined execution."

Mr. Greene continued, "The reverse stock split represents one component of our broader long-term strategy to strengthen our capital structure and better position Greene Concepts for future opportunities. Our management team remains focused on expanding commercial opportunities, strengthening operations, developing strategic partnerships, and executing our long-term growth strategy."

The Supplemental Shareholder Disclosure, available through the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service, provides additional information regarding the temporary INKWD trading symbol, the reverse stock split administrative process, and what shareholders may expect during the transition.

To learn more about the Company, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes - including calcium, magnesium, and silica - that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature - not machines - defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-issues-shareholder-update-explaining-temporary-i-1199379