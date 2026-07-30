Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Expands Walmart Presence as Be Water Unites Premium Hydration and Positive Living

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced continued commercial momentum driven by Walmart expansion, manufacturing growth, and strategic partnerships supporting the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Industry research projects continued growth in the premium bottled water market as consumers increasingly seek healthier hydration and naturally sourced products. Greene Concepts believes Be Water is uniquely positioned by pairing premium Blue Ridge Mountain artesian spring water with a purpose-driven philosophy encouraging consumers to Be Healthy, Be Kind, Be Strong, Be Focused, Be Giving, Be Respectful, and Be Grateful.

The Company's retail expansion continues through Walmart stores across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Continued replenishment purchase orders through multiple Walmart distribution centers reflect sustained consumer demand, demonstrating that customers continue choosing Be Water while reinforcing Greene Concepts' expanding retail presence and introducing the brand to new consumers.

Greene Concepts works with Anderson Merchandisers to support retail execution and product visibility across participating Walmart locations. The Company also leverages the expertise of Startup Success Lab to identify expansion opportunities, anticipate evolving market dynamics, optimize retail performance, and maximize long-term growth across the Walmart platform.

"Our vision has always been much larger than selling bottled water," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts. "We are building a diversified beverage manufacturing company designed to serve national retailers, hospitality organizations, distributors, private-label customers, and strategic manufacturing partners. Our strategy creates multiple pathways for sustainable growth rather than relying on any single customer, channel, or product, and Walmart's continued expansion of Be Water validates that long-term vision."

Beyond Walmart, Greene Concepts continues expanding its commercial platform through private-label manufacturing, third-party beverage production, hospitality relationships, and distribution opportunities. Recent initiatives include continued growth with EPETWATER, hospitality opportunities through Switzerland Inn and the MMI Hotel Group portfolio, and expanded regional and national distribution initiatives.

Supported by SQF-certified operations, premium Blue Ridge Mountain artesian spring water, and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Greene Concepts operates a scalable beverage production facility supporting its own brands, private-label customers, and commercial manufacturing partners. Its existing infrastructure provides significant capacity for future retail expansion, commercial production, and improved facility utilization.

"Every milestone moves Greene Concepts closer to our long-term objectives," Greene continued. "We are combining retail success, manufacturing excellence, wellness-focused hydration, and strategic partnerships into a scalable beverage platform designed to create lasting value for our customers, partners, and shareholders. We are not simply growing a brand-we are building a company positioned for long-term success."

Greene Concepts believes the convergence of favorable industry trends, expanding retail relationships, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic partnerships creates significant long-term opportunity. By growing Be Water alongside private-label manufacturing and commercial partnerships, the Company is building a diversified beverage platform for sustainable growth. Greene Concepts believes Be Water represents more than premium bottled water-it reflects a growing brand, a commitment to wellness, and a scalable business designed for the future.

To learn more about the Company, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-expands-walmart-presence-as-be-watertm-unites-pr-1198668