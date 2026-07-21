Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Reveals the Philosophy Behind Be Water - Premium Hydration for Positive Living

Premium Artesian Hydration. Positive Living.

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, is sharing the inspiration behind one of the brand's most recognizable features-the seven "Be" messages displayed on every bottle. Those words reflect the Company's belief that hydration is about more than simply drinking water-it is also about encouraging healthy habits, intentional living, and positive daily choices.

Every bottle of Be Water features seven simple reminders:

Be Generous. • Be Kind. • Be Strong. • Be Good. • Be Courageous. • Be Aware. • Be Patient.

These words have long been part of the Be Water brand, but they represent far more than a design element. Together, they reflect the philosophy behind Be Water-a belief that small, positive choices made each day can have a meaningful impact over time.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), approximately 60 percent of the adult human body is composed of water, making proper hydration essential for overall health and virtually every bodily function. Greene Concepts believes that just as water nourishes the body, positive thoughts and mindful choices can help enrich everyday life.

Research in behavioral science suggests that simple, repeated reminders can help reinforce intentional habits over time, while mindfulness practices have been associated with supporting overall well-being.

Inspired by that principle, Greene Concepts designed the messages on every Be Water bottle to serve as small daily reminders encouraging kindness, courage, patience, generosity, awareness, and other positive qualities. The philosophy behind Be Water also reflects principles commonly associated with positive psychology, emphasizing character strengths, optimism, kindness, and purposeful living.

"Our mission has always been to create a brand that refreshes more than the body," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Every bottle of Be Water is designed to do two things: refresh the body and inspire the spirit. If our messages encourage even one act of kindness, patience, courage, or generosity, then we've accomplished something meaningful."

While many bottled water brands focus solely on what's inside the bottle, Be Water also focuses on the message carried on the outside-encouraging consumers to embrace positive values with every sip. These reminders reflect the Company's commitment to wellness, mindfulness, and purposeful living, encouraging small moments of positivity throughout the day.

"Our bodies depend on water every day," Greene added. "We simply wanted our water to encourage something equally important-bringing out the best in ourselves and in one another."

To learn more about Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-reveals-the-philosophy-behind-be-watertm-premium-1193681