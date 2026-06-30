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WKN: 860853 | ISIN: US9311421039 | Ticker-Symbol: WMT
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 15:18
100,58 Euro
+0,32 % +0,32
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,42100,5215:21
100,44100,5615:21
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 13:50 Uhr
250 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Drives Walmart Momentum With Steady Growth: Be Water Distribution Expands Across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia

Point-of-sale sales increase 34% year-over-year as expanded retail presence drives continued brand growth

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced continued retail growth within Walmart stores carrying the Company's premium artesian water products.

Recent retail performance data indicates point-of-sale (POS) dollar sales increased 34% compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date POS sales increased 24%. Average retail pricing also continued to strengthen, contributing additional growth beyond volume gains alone.

The primary driver of this performance has been expanded distribution. Walmart locations carrying Be Water increased across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, representing a 148% growth in retail placement and significantly expanding customer access to the brand.

Greene Concepts also reported continued improvements in inventory productivity and retail execution. Promotional markdown activity declined to approximately 10% of sales compared to approximately 30% during the prior-year period. Product availability remained strong, with replenishment in-stock rates reaching 97.9%.

"Our continued expansion within Walmart reflects the progress Greene Concepts has made in growing awareness of the Be Water brand while maintaining operational discipline," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts. "We are encouraged by the sales growth, improving inventory performance, and expanding retail presence. As additional stores continue to ramp, our focus remains on supporting our retail partners and introducing more consumers to our premium artesian water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina."

Be Water is bottled at the source from artesian springs and aquifer formations beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts believes its combination of expanded distribution, strong product availability, and growing consumer awareness positions the brand for continued growth.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID: INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-drives-walmart-momentum-with-steady-growth-be-wa-1181105

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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