Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Expands Gallon Water Production Into the Pet Hydration Market

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today provided an update to its May 20, 2026 press release titled "Greene Concepts Answers Consumer Demand with Renewed Focus on Gallon-Sized Water Sales."

The May 20 announcement highlighted the Company's strategic focus on expanding gallon-sized water production to address growing consumer and commercial demand. Since that announcement, Greene Concepts has initiated production of the Sport Dog Top Cat gallon-water brand, a premium artesian spring water product developed for the pet hydration market.

EPETWATER has prepaid for multiple truckloads of product and has also provided additional funding to support inventory planning and production preparation ahead of the upcoming hurricane season. These developments demonstrate growing demand for the Company's gallon-sized bottling capabilities and support the continued expansion of its private-label and co-packing operations.

The Sport Dog Top Cat program further expands Greene Concepts' presence in specialty consumer markets while demonstrating the flexibility of the Company's gallon production platform.

Produced at the Company's Marion, North Carolina, facility, Sport Dog Top Cat utilizes premium spring and artesian water sourced from wells fed by a natural aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. The product is marketed as a premium pet-friendly spring water and is labeled as suitable for human consumption.

"The continued growth of our gallon production business reflects the strength of our manufacturing platform and the quality of our water source," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Prepaid production commitments and additional seasonal planning support demonstrate customer confidence in our operations and our ability to meet future demand while expanding into new market segments."

The Company believes these developments further validate its investment in gallon-sized production capabilities and support its strategy of expanding manufacturing relationships and premium water offerings across multiple consumer categories. Greene Concepts' water is sourced from artesian springs and aquifer formations beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the Company's company-owned bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-expands-gallon-water-production-into-the-pet-hyd-1180807