In the Green - Premarket Gainers

AtaiBeckley Inc. (ATAI) - up 32% at $7.10 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)- up 25% at $33.29 GH Research PLC (GHRS)- up 15% at $31.08 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)- up 13% at $44.27 SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX)- up 10% at $21.39 Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)- up 9% at $6.73 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)- up 7% at $296.00 Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (EIKN)- up 7% at $10.52 P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)- up 6% at $11.11 Forum Markets, Incorporated (FRMM)- up 5% at $6.29

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)- down 43% at $12.29 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)- down 35% at $6.79 Onterris, Inc. (ONT)- down 17% at $17.00 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)- down 13% at $57.93 Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM)- down 11% at $52.58 Julong Holding Limited (JLHL)- down 11% at $9.56 JX Luxventure Group Inc. (JXG)- down 9% at $10.58 Sandisk Corporation (SNDK)- down 8% at $1488.00 Western Digital Corporation (WDC)- down 7% at $474.85 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)- down 7% at $82.38

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - At 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX