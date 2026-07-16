LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - At 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- AtaiBeckley Inc. (ATAI) - up 32% at $7.10
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)- up 25% at $33.29
- GH Research PLC (GHRS)- up 15% at $31.08
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)- up 13% at $44.27
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX)- up 10% at $21.39
- Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)- up 9% at $6.73
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)- up 7% at $296.00
- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (EIKN)- up 7% at $10.52
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)- up 6% at $11.11
- Forum Markets, Incorporated (FRMM)- up 5% at $6.29
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)- down 43% at $12.29
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)- down 35% at $6.79
- Onterris, Inc. (ONT)- down 17% at $17.00
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)- down 13% at $57.93
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM)- down 11% at $52.58
- Julong Holding Limited (JLHL)- down 11% at $9.56
- JX Luxventure Group Inc. (JXG)- down 9% at $10.58
- Sandisk Corporation (SNDK)- down 8% at $1488.00
- Western Digital Corporation (WDC)- down 7% at $474.85
- MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)- down 7% at $82.38
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