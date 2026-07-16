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WKN: 905265 | ISIN: SE0000135485 | Ticker-Symbol: 27R
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 15:47
15,120 Euro
-25,59 % -5,200
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
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15,07015,12015:47
15,07015,12015:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
33 Leser
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RaySearch Laboratories AB: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) today publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026. The Company expects to report net sales of SEK 272 M (305) and operating profit of SEK 28 M (36). Organic growth is expected to amount to -8 percent. Order intake is estimated at SEK 296 M (241), while free cash flow is expected to amount to SEK 50 M (-1).

The weaker development in net sales and operating profit during the quarter is primarily attributable to the USA, where several deals have been postponed compared with our previous expectations.

"We are disappointed with our performance in the first half of the year. Two consecutive weak quarters are unusual for RaySearch, but our long-term market position remains unchanged and demand continues to be strong. It is important to emphasize that the development in the USA is driven by delayed rather than lost deals," says Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch Laboratories. "We expect a strong performance in the second half of the year, and our operating margin target of at least 25 percent for 2026 remains unchanged."

All figures in this press release are preliminary. RaySearch will publish its report for the second quarter of 2026 on August 13, 2026, at 07:30 a.m. CEST, in accordance with the company's financial calendar.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB
Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB
Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173
ir@raysearchlabs.com

About RaySearch
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure, and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 51 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

Learn more about us on:
LinkedIn
YouTube

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 15:05 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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