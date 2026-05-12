Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905265 | ISIN: SE0000135485 | Ticker-Symbol: 27R
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 09:17
16,230 Euro
-0,12 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,93016,28011:54
16,18016,21011:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 10:00 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RaySearch Laboratories AB: First online adaptive treatment on TrueBeam using RayStation and RayCare

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that Iridium Network in Belgium has successfully completed its first online adaptive radiation treatment using RayStation®* and RayCare®* on a Varian TrueBeam®** linear accelerator. This treatment was carried out on May 11, 2026.

Iridium Network has been a clinical partner to RaySearch since 2015, following the initial installation of the RayStation treatment planning system. It has also contributed significantly to the development of the oncology information system RayCare, becoming the first center worldwide to implement RayCare clinically just two months after its release in 2018. In 2024, Iridium became the first center globally to treat patients using RayCare in combination with the widely used Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator.

Using the latest versions of RayStation and RayCare, the center has now treated its first patients with online adaptive radiotherapy (OART) on a Varian TrueBeam. OART enables clinicians to tailor each treatment session to the patient's evolving anatomy while the patient is in the treatment room. Radiotherapy plans are reoptimized based on daily imaging of the patients, allowing for high precision, minimized damage to surrounding healthy tissue and therefore reduced patient side effects and improved treatment outcomes.

OART reaches its full potential when RayStation and RayCare are integrated to automate workflows across planning, delivery, and clinical operations. RayCare orchestrates workflows and automation, enabling a clinically feasible and efficient approach in daily practice while RayStation provides the tools for adaptive treatment planning. The close connection between the systems significantly reduces the time required for adaptive treatment compared with other systems. An efficient and streamlined workflow is supported by deep learning segmentation, rapid computation, and a direct interface with the Varian TrueBeam system.

"This first online adaptive treatment with RayStation and RayCare on TrueBeam is an important step forward for Iridium and, above all, for our patients. It enables high precision by adapting the treatment to the patient's anatomy on the day of treatment, while supporting an efficient clinical workflow. This achievement reflects our long-standing collaboration with RaySearch, sharing a focus on improved treatment outcomes and patient experience.", says Dr. Piet Dirix, Radiation Oncologist, Iridium Network.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, adds: "With this milestone in online adaptive, Iridium demonstrates how RayStation and RayCare can enable adaptive radiotherapy on linear accelerators already installed in clinics worldwide. I believe this is a profound change compared to the other solutions on the market which require specialized machines. Enabling online adaptive on common machines has great potential to improve cancer care for more patients as well as to expand the market for RayCare."

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB
Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB
Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173
ir@raysearchlabs.com

About Iridium Network
Iridium is a Belgium-based network of highly specialized radiation oncology centers in the Antwerp region, providing advanced, patient-centred cancer treatment across three hospital networks (MIRA, HELIX and ZAS), representing seven hospitals across 18 locations. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Antwerp, Iridium Netwerk combines clinical expertise, innovation, and multidisciplinary collaboration to deliver state-of-the-art radiotherapy services and high-quality, personalized care to patients, treating more than 6,000 patients annually. For more information: iridiumnetwerk.be

About RaySearch
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 51 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.
** Varian and TrueBeam are trademarks owned by Varian Medical Systems, Inc., a Siemens Healthineers Company.

Learn more about us on:
LinkedIn
YouTube

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.