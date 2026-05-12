RaySearch Laboratories AB: First online adaptive treatment on TrueBeam using RayStation and RayCare

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that Iridium Network in Belgium has successfully completed its first online adaptive radiation treatment using RayStation®* and RayCare®* on a Varian TrueBeam®** linear accelerator. This treatment was carried out on May 11, 2026.

Iridium Network has been a clinical partner to RaySearch since 2015, following the initial installation of the RayStation treatment planning system. It has also contributed significantly to the development of the oncology information system RayCare, becoming the first center worldwide to implement RayCare clinically just two months after its release in 2018. In 2024, Iridium became the first center globally to treat patients using RayCare in combination with the widely used Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator.

Using the latest versions of RayStation and RayCare, the center has now treated its first patients with online adaptive radiotherapy (OART) on a Varian TrueBeam. OART enables clinicians to tailor each treatment session to the patient's evolving anatomy while the patient is in the treatment room. Radiotherapy plans are reoptimized based on daily imaging of the patients, allowing for high precision, minimized damage to surrounding healthy tissue and therefore reduced patient side effects and improved treatment outcomes.

OART reaches its full potential when RayStation and RayCare are integrated to automate workflows across planning, delivery, and clinical operations. RayCare orchestrates workflows and automation, enabling a clinically feasible and efficient approach in daily practice while RayStation provides the tools for adaptive treatment planning. The close connection between the systems significantly reduces the time required for adaptive treatment compared with other systems. An efficient and streamlined workflow is supported by deep learning segmentation, rapid computation, and a direct interface with the Varian TrueBeam system.

"This first online adaptive treatment with RayStation and RayCare on TrueBeam is an important step forward for Iridium and, above all, for our patients. It enables high precision by adapting the treatment to the patient's anatomy on the day of treatment, while supporting an efficient clinical workflow. This achievement reflects our long-standing collaboration with RaySearch, sharing a focus on improved treatment outcomes and patient experience.", says Dr. Piet Dirix, Radiation Oncologist, Iridium Network.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, adds: "With this milestone in online adaptive, Iridium demonstrates how RayStation and RayCare can enable adaptive radiotherapy on linear accelerators already installed in clinics worldwide. I believe this is a profound change compared to the other solutions on the market which require specialized machines. Enabling online adaptive on common machines has great potential to improve cancer care for more patients as well as to expand the market for RayCare."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173

ir@raysearchlabs.com

About Iridium Network

Iridium is a Belgium-based network of highly specialized radiation oncology centers in the Antwerp region, providing advanced, patient-centred cancer treatment across three hospital networks (MIRA, HELIX and ZAS), representing seven hospitals across 18 locations. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Antwerp, Iridium Netwerk combines clinical expertise, innovation, and multidisciplinary collaboration to deliver state-of-the-art radiotherapy services and high-quality, personalized care to patients, treating more than 6,000 patients annually. For more information: iridiumnetwerk.be

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 51 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

** Varian and TrueBeam are trademarks owned by Varian Medical Systems, Inc., a Siemens Healthineers Company.



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