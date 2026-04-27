RaySearch Laboratories AB: Institut Hartmann selects RayStation and RayCare

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that Institut de Radiothérapie et de Radiochirurgie Hartmann has selected RayStation ®* and RayCare®* to improve clinical workflows across a mixed radiotherapy environment. Received in the first quarter of 2026, the order marks RaySearch's first RayCare sale in France and supports continued growth in the French market.

Institut de Radiothérapie et de Radiochirurgie Hartmann, located in Levallois-Perret in the Greater Paris area, is a leading oncology center specializing in radiotherapy and radiosurgery. The center operates a diverse treatment machine environment, including Varian TrueBeam®, Varian Halcyon®, and Accuray CyberKnife®. To achieve unified and consistent workflows across all treatment modalities, the existing systems, Eclipse for treatment planning and ARIA for oncology information management, will be replaced by RayStation and RayCare, respectively.

The deployment of both systems will also establish a robust foundation for online adaptive radiotherapy, while RayCare's extensive support for external system interface will enable seamless integration across hospital systems, further strengthening coordination and efficiency throughout the radiotherapy process. The center will first implement RayStation, followed by a phased rollout of RayCare, which together will replace the entire existing software platform.

RaySearch will work closely with Institut Hartmann to adapt RayCare to the French market, guided by a physician-led clinical working group and including evaluation of new oncology features and coordination across other clinical disciplines such as chemotherapy. This represents a first step toward RaySearch's vision of a fully integrated system supporting comprehensive cancer care.

Dr. Hanah Lamallem (Institut de Radiothérapie Hartmann) and Dr Alain Toledano (Institut de Radiochirurgie Hartmann):

"We look forward to working closely with RaySearch to adapt RayCare to French requirements and our day-to-day practice at Hartmann. This collaboration will also allow us to evaluate new features and innovations that can further improve patient care."

Mr Pierre Guegan, General Director SENY/ESAN Group:

"This investment reflects our commitment to providing our teams with best-in-class digital tools and to continuously improve efficiency and quality of care. A unified platform will support the institute's development and strengthen coordination with the broader hospital ecosystem."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch:

"Clinics with a mix of treatment machines face increasing complexity, and integrated software can make a real difference. We are proud that Institut Hartmann has chosen RayStation and RayCare as their operational backbone, marking our first RayCare sale in France and strengthening our position for continued growth in the market."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173

ir@raysearchlabs.com

About Institut de Radiothérapie et de Radiochirurgie Hartmann

Institut de Radiothérapie et de Radiochirurgie Hartmann, located in Levallois-Perret in the Greater Paris area, is a leading cancer center specializing in radiation therapy and radiosurgery. The center is operated by SENY, a subsidiary of ELSAN, one of France's largest private healthcare groups focused on oncology. Each year, the institute treats a large number of patients with advanced therapies, providing high-quality, patient-centered cancer care.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information vsystems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 51 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

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