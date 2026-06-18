RaySearch Laboratories AB: RaySearch enters the Vietnamese market

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) has received an order from Tam Anh General Hospital in Vietnam for the RayStation®* treatment planning system. The order marks RaySearch's entry into the Vietnamese market and will support the introduction of advanced proton therapy in the country.

At Tam Anh General Hospital, RayStation will be used for advanced proton therapy treatment planning for its MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System, supporting key workflows such as robust optimization, arc therapy, LET optimization, combined with highly accurate dose calculation for precise and efficient treatments.

The introduction of proton therapy at Tam Anh General Hospital marks a turning point for cancer care in Southeast Asia and is facilitated by TD Tech Company, RaySearch's distributor in Vietnam. By establishing this domestic capability, Vietnam joins a growing group of countries expanding access to advanced proton therapy, ensuring that Vietnamese patients have access to world-class treatment within their own borders. The proton therapy system at Tam Anh General Hospital, including RayStation, is expected to become operational in late 2027, coinciding with the opening of the hospital's new facility in Phu My Hung, one of Vietnam's most modern urban areas.

Proton therapy is one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy, enabling highly precise dose delivery while reducing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue in selected indications. This order reflects RaySearch's strong position in proton therapy, supported by a broad installed base in treatment planning, compatibility with leading proton therapy systems, and long-standing expertise in advanced proton therapy workflows.

"As one of Vietnam's leading hospital systems, Tam Anh is committed to bringing advanced medical technologies to patients," says Ngo Chi Dung, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tam Anh General Hospital Group. "Introducing proton therapy is an important step for our hospital group and for cancer care in Vietnam, and RayStation will play an important role in this project by providing advanced treatment planning capabilities that support high standards of quality, clinical effectiveness and patient safety."

"We are very pleased that Tam Anh General Hospital has selected RayStation to establish Vietnam's first proton therapy center," comments Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch. "As proton therapy continues to expand globally, advanced treatment planning software plays an increasingly important role in helping clinics deliver precise, efficient, and high-quality care. We are proud to support Tam Anh in this landmark project."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173

ir@raysearchlabs.com

About Tam Anh General Hospital Group

Tam Anh General Hospital Group is a high-tech hospital system delivering advanced diagnostics and treatment, specialized care, and training and research meeting international standards. After a decade of development, the Tam Anh General Hospital Group has become one of Vietnam's leading modern private healthcare systems. The system currently operates five facilities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, serving more than two million patient visits each year, including tens of thousands of international patients. For more information, please visit: https://tamanhhospital.vn.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 51 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

Learn more about us on:

LinkedIn

YouTube