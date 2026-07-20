eGain Corporation: eGain Named a Leader in the First-Ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems

Recognition validates transformational AI outcomes clients achieve with company's knowledge platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Knowledge Management Systems for Customer Service.

We feel this evaluation establishes knowledge management for customer service as a distinct infrastructure software category, with eGain as a leader. Global 2000 enterprises and public-sector organizations worldwide automate their customer service operations with eGain, especially in compliance-driven sectors.

The eGain AI Knowledge Hub centralizes content governance, role-based personalization, and granular auditability, using the company's unique AI KnowledgeOps framework to capture, curate, verify, and deliver knowledge. It grounds AI-powered conversations in approved content, with continuous evaluation, source citations and guardrails, so automated answers stay accurate and compliant. eGain Composer, a full-stack developer platform with APIs, SDKs, and MCP servers, lets enterprises build agentic AI flows on a trusted knowledge foundation.

"We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this first-ever Magic Quadrant," said Ashu Roy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of eGain. "In the age of AI, trusted knowledge matters more than ever for customer service automation."

G.T. Sweeney, CIO of Healthfirst, a leading US health insurer, concurs, "Healthcare can be complex and at Healthfirst, our mission is to make it easier for members so they can get the benefits and quality care they need. With eGain, our teams work from the same verified, up-to-date knowledge, which means our members get consistent, accurate and timely information."

"Our customers confirm that better knowledge, not just better models, is what makes AI dependable in customer service," said John Copeland, VP of Marketing, eGain. "This recognition points to where enterprise AI is headed: governed knowledge as the trusted foundation for every human and AI agent."

The eGain platform is available today. To learn more about eGain's recognition and its approach to AI-ready knowledge, visit www.eGain.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Knowledge Management Systems for Customer Service, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Patrick Quinlan, Drew Kraus, 16 July 2026. Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Knowledge Management Systems for Customer Service, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Patrick Quinlan, Drew Kraus, 16 July 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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About eGain

eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding eGain's market position, product capabilities, and expected benefits to customers. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

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