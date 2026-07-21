Calgary Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its selection into the Canada and Q-Branch Dual-Use Accelerator, delivered by Q-Branch in partnership with the Canadian Consulate General in Dallas.

To support the Company's strategic expansion into U.S. defence, federal, and industrial markets, SuperQ has executed a formal agreement with His Majesty the King in Right of Canada, as represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Global Affairs Canada). As part of this government-supported cohort, SuperQ has secured inclusion in Fed Supernova 2026, North America's premier defence innovation mega-event taking place in Austin, Texas.

Marc Cervantes, Founder and CEO of Q-Branch, noted: "Canada is one of the closest Five Eyes (FVEY) partners the United States has, and SuperQ Quantum is exactly the kind of allied-nation innovator this accelerator was built for. We are proud to welcome them."

Bilateral Pipeline for Dual-Use Quantum and AI Infrastructure

The Canada and Q-Branch Dual-Use Accelerator targets high-potential Canadian deep-technology companies possessing clear readiness to establish or scale their presence across United States defence agencies, federal procurement channels, and critical commercial sectors. Selected within the Cybersecurity/AI and Dual-Use Technology categories, SuperQ will utilize the accelerator to fast-track U.S. market adoption of its flagship hybrid classical-quantum orchestration platform, Super, the hybrid operating system, Super OS, its post-quantum cybersecurity suite, SuperPQC, and the in-development hybrid quantum hardware Super Nova.

The accelerator is structured across two operational phases:

Phase 1 - Virtual Program (Commencing July 20, 2026): A two-week intensive curriculum covering U.S. market entry, go-to-market execution, mentorship, and U.S. federal contracting fundamentals.

Phase 2 - In-Person Immersion at Fed Supernova 2026 (August 18-20, 2026 | Austin, Texas): On-site deployment at STATION Austin during Fed Supernova 2026, featuring executive workshops, insider ecosystem access, and curated 1:1 meetings with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) decision-makers, federal acquisition leads, and top defence prime contractors.

"Selection into this Canadian Government-backed cohort validates the dual-use value of SuperQ's technology," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum. "Bridging the gap between commercial deep-tech innovation and federal defence adoption requires both sovereign validation and direct access to key procurement stakeholders. Through our inclusion in Fed Supernova 2026 alongside Q-Branch and Global Affairs Canada, we are establishing a direct runway to introduce our products to the world's largest defence and critical infrastructure market."

Capturing the Multi-Billion-Dollar Dual-Use & Defence Market Opportunity

Private venture capital investment in defense tech reached a record $49.9 billion globally across 966 deals-nearly doubling year-over-year. The U.S. dual-use venture market alone is evaluated at $49 billion. In parallel, the global GovTech dual-use platform market reached $24.7 billion in 2025. The same year, The U.S. Department of Defense committed over $17.5 billion to emerging technologies such as quantum computing and post-quantum cybersecurity.

By establishing a vetted dual-use commercial pipeline through the accelerator, SuperQ directly targets this expanding addressable market. This is a continuation of the Company's earlier news releases regarding enterprise adoption and defence-related engagements.

U.S. Federal & Defence Pipeline Development: Leverages institutional backing from Global Affairs Canada and the Consulate General in Dallas to navigate federal acquisition processes and interface directly with defence prime contractors.

Dual-Use Optimization Deployments: Accelerates pilot opportunities for SuperQ's autonomous AI and quantum orchestration architectures across complex supply chains, sovereign energy grids, and high-stakes logistics.

Sovereign Post-Quantum Protection: Demonstrates the capability of SuperPQC to safeguard sensitive government, military, and enterprise data networks against "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threats, ensuring long-term cryptographic resilience.

Targeted Regional Scaling: Establishes an active footprint in Texas, a central hub for North American defence technology and enterprise innovation.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM - the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. In disclosing the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, uncertainties, and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the final use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305931

Source: SuperQ Quantum