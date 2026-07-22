

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - VAT Group AG (VACN.SW), a manufacturer of valves, Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Japan-based Atonarp Inc., a company engaging in real-time molecular profiling for advanced semiconductor and industrial processes.



This technology is surmised to add a family of miniaturized sensors that complements VAT's existing core valve and adjacent businesses.



'Atonarp enables VAT to strengthen its systemic approach in vacuum subsystems by integrating sensing into our portfolio-enabling faster, more precise, and cost-efficient semiconductor manufacturing for node sizes below 2nm, a key enabler for AI chips.', said Urs Gantner, CEO of VAT



As per the transaction terms, VAT will pay around CHF 110 million to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding Atonarp shares from its current shareholders and the acquisition will be funded by VAT entering a committed bilateral loan agreement for CHF110 million.



The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.



For the time being, both VAT and Atonarp will continue to operate as separate and independent companies.



On Tuesday, VACN.SW shares closed at CHF 700.40, up 5.07% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News