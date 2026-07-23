Midland Exploration Inc.: Midland, in Partnership with Barrick, Commences an Exploration Program for Gold on the Lewis Project

MONTREAL, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Barrick Gold Inc. ("Barrick") is pleased to announce the start of an exploration program on its Lewis project, in the Abitibi region. The Lewis project is subject to an option agreement signed with Barrick in November 2025 (see press release by Midland dated November 17, 2025) and consists of 154 exclusive exploration rights ("EER") covering an area of about 86 square kilometres.

Highlights:

The 2026 exploration program includes geological mapping combined with structural data measurements to refine the geological understanding of the project;

Project scale till sampling survey with a total of 167 planned sample sites.

The exploration program, designed by Barrick as project operator, aims to refine the geological and structural knowledge on the Lewis project to further evaluate its potential for gold mineralization at the project scale. This field data will aid in targeting for orogenic and magmatic-hydrothermal style gold mineralization. Systematic geological mapping traverses are planned to cover the project with an emphasis on the known deformation corridor, with a planned total of about 76 linear kilometres of traverse coverage. The Red Giant and Golden Nest Showings will also be revisited (see press releases by Midland dated October 15, 2020, and August 19, 2021).

A second phase of exploration consisting of a till sampling survey is planned for September. A total of 167 till sample sites are planned at a spacing of 300 metres along lines spaced at 1,000 metres and oriented perpendicular to the regional southwest glacial ice flow direction. The till sampling will evaluate the deformation corridor for signatures or dispersal trails for gold mineralization.

Lewis Project

The Lewis project covers a position characterized by a regional flexure proximal to the Guercheville-Opawica deformation zone. The project is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit, which hosts 106.395 million tonnes of inferred resources grading 0.96 g/t Au for 5.16 million ounces of gold and also 102.845 million tonnes of indicated resources grading 0.85 g/t Au for 3.12 million ounces of gold (see press release by IAMGOLD Corporation dated February 20, 2025). In addition, approximately 10 kilometres west of the Lewis project lies the former Lac Shortt mine, which historically produced 2.7 million tonnes at a grade of 4.6 g/t Au (Source: MRNF-SIGEOM).

Cautionary statements

Mineralization occurring at deposits and former mines mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland described in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Barrick Gold Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Fresnillo plc, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, Ph. D, prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and verified the project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation's expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e51e06d6-f998-4c80-9065-1d70093db52d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/858ee34f-adbb-4050-8591-90f4e0549864

Figure 1

Abitibi Projects

Figure 2

Lewis Project