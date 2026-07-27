BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo PFAS Treatment Technology Featured in The Disruptive Quarterly

Company leaders join environmental attorneys, academic researchers, and industry innovators in a special issue on forever chemicals and the protection of clean water

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator, today announced the publication of the Q1/Q2 2026 edition of The Disruptive Quarterly (TDQ), titled "Water and Our Common Heritage: Facing the Challenge of Forever Chemicals." This latest TDQ edition brings together environmental attorneys, academic researchers, industry innovators, and artists around a single theme: protecting clean water in the face of PFAS contamination.

Guest editor and New York environmental attorney John Parker said the edition "highlights leading thought leaders and experts in addressing and mitigating the impacts of PFAS." Parker noted that the legal and technical challenges of forever chemicals are costly and lead to complex litigation, underscoring the value of thought leadership and sponsorship from companies such as BioLargo, Aquatech, and Roux.

BioLargo's inclusion in this special edition reflects the Company's growing role in national conversations surrounding PFAS remediation, environmental technology, and water policy. The publication includes an article by Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions and Technologies, Inc., as well as a transcript of BioLargo President and CEO Dennis Calvert's keynote address from the Washington, D.C. Norwegian Embassy's seminar on "PFAS Forever Chemicals Challenges Facing Communities Across the Globe."

In addition to contributing to The Disruptive Quarterly, BioLargo executives have recently shared insights through the U.S. Department of Commerce's Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC), the Forbes Business Council, and other national forums focused on innovation, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.

"Our technology and people are game changers in this space, so we are delighted to contribute to advancing public awareness and solutions," said Dennis Calvert, CEO of BioLargo, Inc. BioLargo's PFAS treatment platform includes its Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), a patented water treatment system designed to rapidly and affordably remove and concentrate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from contaminated water.

The AEC uses an electrostatic field and a proprietary membrane system to separate PFAS compounds from water in continuous flow, with BioLargo reporting greater than 99% PFAS removal, reduced PFAS-laden waste compared with conventional approaches, and energy costs as low as 30 cents per 1,000 gallons treated.

Other contributors to the latest TDQ include Atam P. Dhawan, PhD, Chief Strategic Innovation Officer and Senior Vice Provost for Research at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), and Jeff Denholm, CEO and Founder of Strong Water Technologies and Home Dome Wildfire, which is working to replace the forever chemicals used in firefighting. "We are engineering the future of firefighting through innovation, environmental stewardship, and cutting-edge performance," Denholm said.

The PFAS edition combines scientific, policy, social, and artistic perspectives, including a gallery of artwork inspired by water protection and voices from the next generation, all in support of a single theme: the importance of protecting the clean water supply. It is available at thedisruptivequarterly.com.

About The Disruptive Quarterly

The Disruptive Quarterly, a publication of 22nd Century by Design Solutions, invites artists, writers, thought leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs, and creators to share work that can change minds, hearts, and industries. Learn more at thedisruptivequarterly.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contacts

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Media

The Disruptive Quarterly

Dr. Cynthia A. Phillips

602-819-9731

cynthia@22ndcentury.design

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-pfas-treatment-technology-featured-in-the-disruptive-quarterly-1196579