BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies' "PFAS Lady" to Teach PFAS 101 at 41st Annual Tri-State Seminar

Tonya Chandler will lead a seven-hour continuing education course for the fourth consecutive year at one of the water industry's largest regional gatherings

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental challenges, announced that Tonya Chandler, will lead a workshop titled "PFAS 101 - Everything You Didn't Want to Know About PFAS" at the 41st Annual Tri-State Seminar on Monday, August 3, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. (BEST), BioLargo's water treatment equipment subsidiary, will teach the course for the fourth consecutive year.

With a mission to "empower water professionals" through education, last year's Tri-State Seminar drew nearly 4,800 participants from five countries and 41 U.S. states. "With hundreds of speakers featured during Tri-State's popular sessions, it's not often we invite a speaker back four years in a row," said Lisa Culbert, Chair for this year's 41st Annual Tri-State Seminar in Las Vegas. "Tonya's grasp of complex PFAS details and her humor and ability to connect with participants are the reasons we keep inviting her back. Attendees love her workshop," Culbert continued.

"It is our honor to be part of such a great event, and we are thankful that Tri-State trusts us to deliver knowledge and share the lessons we have learned from front-line experience," said Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies. "But what matters most to me is being able to invest quality time with industry leaders, technology specifiers, engineers, and utility operators who are making decisions about where PFAS precious treatment dollars will be put to work in the future. Our extensive experience in PFAS collection, destruction and disposal has taught us many lessons that we believe can save everyone time and money and help get the job done.

Chandler's continued invitation to teach at Tri-State reflects the standing BioLargo's PFAS treatment expertise has built among the engineers, regulators, and utility operators who write the specifications for water treatment projects nationwide. PFAS 101 is designed to give attendees a practical, plain-language grounding in PFAS chemistry, health effects, regulatory drivers, and treatment options, taught from the perspective of a company actively deploying PFAS removal technology in the field.

About Tri-State Seminar

Tri-State Seminar's mission is to empower water professionals through affordable, premium education that fosters lifelong learning, career growth, and enhances public awareness to achieve safe, resilient, and sustainable water for all. Its vision is inspiring water professional excellence. Tri-State Seminar offers a diverse slate of technical sessions taught by respected experts from the water and wastewater industry. More information is available at www.tristateseminar.com, including the full workshop schedule.

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. sells and distributes sustainable, best-in-class water treatment systems that solve some of the toughest challenges in the modern water industry. From PFAS capture and destruction to water reuse technologies, every system delivers on a promise of uncompromising technical performance, sustainable energy usage and waste generation metrics, and clear ROI for operations that use them. BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., for more information about our PFAS solutions visit us at www.bestpfastreatment.com

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Investor Relations

Brian Loper

ClearThink Capital

602-785-4120

bloper@clearthink.capital

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-equipment-solutions-and-technologies-%22pfas-lady%22-to-teach-pfas-101-at-41st-annua-1197894