BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Engineering Unit Awarded $1.4 Million in U.S. Air Force Environmental Contract Renewals

BLEST Renews Air Quality Compliance Work at Five Air Force Bases Across New Mexico and Arizona

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider, today announced that its engineering subsidiary, BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BLEST), has received contract renewals totaling more than $1.4 million over 12 months to continue providing air quality and environmental support services at five U.S. Air Force bases.

BLEST serves as a subcontractor to the primary environmental contractors and performs regulatory compliance, permitting, testing, air data management, compliance reporting, and inventory management. The renewals continue ongoing, multi-year work into their next option year.

"These recurring Air Force contracts give BioLargo a base of repeatable engineering revenue, alongside larger engineering projects such as the pilot-scale mineral processing facility announced in April, as well as the company's ongoing product sales," said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, Inc.

"Our teams have supported air quality and environmental compliance at these specific Air Force bases for years. Renewing this work means continuity for the installations and for the specialists who do it, and that continuity is what our prime-contractor partners rely on," said Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BLEST).

Additional information about BioLargo is available in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and at www.biolargo.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

CONTACT:



Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-engineering-unit-awarded-1.4-million-in-u.s.-air-force-environmental-contract-re-1184943