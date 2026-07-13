BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Relaunching CupriDyne-Based Consumer Products - Back by Popular Demand and Generated More than $125 Million in Pet-Care Sales

BioLargo's newly formed subsidiary, BioLargo CPG, will bring to consumers the authentic, independently safety-tested CupriDyne technology under its own brand following the marketing success of the original Pooph products that generated more than $125 million in pet-care sales while under license from BioLargo.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) today announced that it is preparing to relaunch CupriDyne-based consumer pet products under a yet-to-be-announced brand. Targeting pets first, the new consumer products subsidiary will eventually expand into household odor and cleaning products. Formed to fill the gap left by Pooph's ongoing withdrawal from the market, BioLargo will sell direct to consumers and through online marketplaces such as Amazon, leveraging a "digital-first" strategy that allows for hyper-specific audience targeting, real-time performance tracking, and flexible budgets, rather than depending on expensive television campaigns.

CupriDyne-based pet products generated over $125 million in sales while under license and marketed under the Pooph brand. Unfortunately, a series of business decisions by Pooph's management later culminated in its abandonment of CupriDyne-formulated products, the foreclosure of their assets by their lender, board and CEO resignations, and what appears to be the cessation of business operations. BioLargo always owned the CupriDyne technology and had to revoke Pooph's license. Now, the ownership of the Pooph brand is embroiled in litigation. "As a result, we have an opportunity to leverage the prior marketing success by introducing our own brand" said Joseph Provenzano, who will lead the new BioLargo consumer products subsidiary as CEO.

BioLargo's launch brings the CupriDyne technology and BioLargo's original products back to consumers who loved them. According to Grand View Research1, the U.S. pet odor control and clean-up products market was valued at approximately $6.47 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach approximately $8.87 billion by 2030. BioLargo's initial launch into pet odor control is part of a much larger home and pet cleaning opportunity. The company views pet care as a proven, well-defined category where the difference between masking and eliminating odors is immediately obvious to consumers. Unlike the Pooph brand, BioLargo's new brand will not be limited to pets, and will use the pet product launch to anchor a broader expansion of CupriDyne products across the home.

BioLargo has assembled a team of branding, marketing, creative, and channel-sales experts with proven track records building and growing consumer brands nationally in the pet and household categories. It plans to release additional information, including the product line, the brand name, and key team members, as the product nears its formal launch.

"It will be great to get back into the pet odor control and consumer products business", said Dennis Calvert, BioLargo CEO. "We have seen what can be done, and this time we will own the brand and control the marketing and distribution."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

1 Grand View Research (2004), U.S. Pet Odor Control & Clean-up Products Market(2024 - 2030) https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-pet-odor-control-clean-up-products-market-report

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-relaunching-cupridyner-based-consumer-products-back-by-popular-demand-and-genera-1190230