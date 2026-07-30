BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Joins New Jersey Institute of Technology-Led PFAS Consortium; President Tonya Chandler Appointed to Board of Directors

Company to contribute commercial PFAS treatment expertise alongside leading universities, regulators, utilities, and industry organizations advancing next-generation PFAS solutions.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services and solution provider, announced that it has joined the New Jersey PFAS Partnership Innovation Consortium (NJ PFAS-PIC), an NJIT-led initiative focused on accelerating the development, validation, and deployment of PFAS technologies. BioLargo also announced that Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies (BEST), has been appointed to the consortium's Board of Directors.

Chandler's appointment places BioLargo alongside leaders from NJIT, Princeton University, Rutgers University, Stevens Institute of Technology, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), major water utilities, and leading engineering and environmental firms helping guide New Jersey's collaborative effort to advance PFAS detection, treatment, decontamination, management, and commercialization.

For BioLargo, participation in the consortium builds on years of work advancing its PFAS treatment technologies in New Jersey - including its commercial AEC installation at the Lake Stockholm municipal water facility - and provides an opportunity to collaborate with organizations at the forefront of PFAS research, regulation, and implementation.

"We're honored to join NJ PFAS-PIC and to have Tonya appointed to its Board of Directors. Our work in New Jersey has proven the AEC in the field, under real-world operating conditions and not just in the laboratory, and we're eager to bring that practical experience to the consortium. Collaborating with leading researchers, regulators, utilities, and technology developers is exactly the kind of partnership that moves effective PFAS solutions forward,"said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo.

BEST, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, develops advanced water treatment systems and provides engineering and system integration services. Its PFAS portfolio includes testing services and the company's patented Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), which separates and concentrates PFAS from contaminated water while significantly reducing waste generation compared with conventional treatment methods.

"I'm honored to join the NJ PFAS-PIC Board of Directors and help guide a consortium doing such important work on PFAS research, remediation, and innovation," Chandler said. "PFAS remediation moves fastest when researchers, industry, regulators, and utilities are working together. Throughout my career, I've focused on closing the gap between what regulations require and what available technology can deliver. That collaboration becomes even more important as attention turns toward treating short-chain and ultra-short-chain PFAS compounds, where many conventional technologies face significant limitations. I look forward to bringing what we've learned deploying AEC in the field here in New Jersey to support the consortium's mission and help accelerate practical solutions for communities and water providers."

NJ PFAS-PIC was developed by NJIT beginning in 2024 and formally launched in April 2026 to bring together universities, companies, government agencies, water utilities, nonprofit organizations, and community groups to accelerate the development and deployment of technologies addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The consortium focuses on advancing promising technologies from research through field validation, regulatory acceptance, and commercial implementation.

Participation in the consortium provides BioLargo opportunities to collaborate on technology demonstrations, regulatory validation, grant-funded research, and commercialization initiatives with organizations helping shape the future of PFAS management. The company expects these collaborations to further demonstrate the capabilities of its AEC technology while supporting broader adoption of innovative PFAS treatment solutions.

"We are excited to welcome BioLargo to NJ PFAS-PIC and to add its commercial technology experience to this growing partnership," said Atam P. Dhawan, Chief Strategic Innovation Officer and Senior Vice Provost for Research at NJIT and Executive Director of NJ PFAS-PIC. "Its expertise will strengthen our ability to evaluate promising PFAS solutions, validate them under real-world conditions, and advance them toward broader adoption by utilities, industries, and communities for greater impact."

Dhawan added, "BioLargo's participation illustrates the type of collaboration NJ PFAS-PIC was created to support. By combining university research with industrial capabilities, regulatory knowledge, utility experience, and community priorities, we can create a stronger pathway for moving effective technologies out of laboratories and into practical use."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services and solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. (BEST)

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focused on developing and deploying innovative equipment-based solutions to address critical environmental challenges, including PFAS contamination in water. Visit our website for more information at www.bestpfastreatment.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-joins-new-jersey-institute-of-technology-led-pfas-consortium-president-tonya-cha-1198711