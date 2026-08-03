BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo's Lake Stockholm AEC Installation passes six months of PFAS remediation Topping Two Million Gallons

The patented AEC removes more than 99% of PFAS chemicals in water, consistently exceeding state and federal requirements, and generates a fraction of the waste of conventional methods.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), an environmental engineering company developing and commercializing sustainable technologies, today announced that its patented Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) has treated more than two million gallons of PFAS-contaminated water in over six months of sustained commercial service at the municipal drinking water facility in Lake Stockholm, New Jersey. The installation now serves as a commercial reference site that BioLargo's potential customers can assess directly.

Installed in January 2026, BioLargo's AEC system has consistently removed PFAS chemicals from drinking water at Lake Stockholm to levels below that of all applicable New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) standards and U.S. EPA maximum contaminant levels. And, because of its unique collection method, its use results in less contaminated waste byproduct than carbon filtration systems, thereby reducing Lake Stockholm's hazardous waste disposal expenses.

Both the NJDEP and the U.S. EPA are regularly monitoring and testing the AEC's removal of PFAS from Lake Stockholm drinking water under a 12-month program to ensure it continues to meet or exceed regulatory standards.

"With our system running for more than six months now, having removed PFAS chemicals from over two million gallons of drinking water, the Lake Stockholm installation gives our potential customers and their engineers a working installation to confirm both AEC's effectiveness and operational cost savings. The question is no longer 'does it work', but rather 'where and how quickly' the AEC can be deployed next," said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo.

PFAS - "forever chemicals" - are built around one of the strongest bonds in organic chemistry, the carbon-fluorine bond. Engineers prized it for making non-stick pans, waterproof jackets, and grease-resistant food wrappers. But that same indestructibility means these chemicals never break down - not in a landfill, not in a river, and not inside human beings. Once PFAS enter your bloodstream, they lodge in organs, blood, and bones. Some of these compounds can persist in the human body for years per exposure, meaning every glass of contaminated water, every use of certain consumer products, adds to a body burden that never fully resets. The health toll isn't speculative - it's documented: certain cancers, weakened immune systems, thyroid disruption, and developmental damage to children that can last a lifetime. And because PFAS are essentially ubiquitous - found in the blood of an overwhelming majority of Americans tested - this isn't a hazard limited to people living near a chemical plant. It's already inside nearly everyone. In August 2024 the American Water Works Association estimated the cost of compliance to meet U.S. EPA regulations on maximum acceptable PFAS levels in drinking water at $385,000 to $500,000 per "entry point" per year.

Conventional approaches such as granular activated carbon and ion exchange struggle to capture short-chain PFAS, require costly ongoing filter media replacement, and generate large volumes of PFAS-laden spent media and brine that must then be disposed of by either dumping in special hazardous waste landfills or incinerating (which risks more environmental contamination). BioLargo's AEC was engineered to overcome these limitations. It does not require granular activated carbon (GAC) or single-use ion exchange (IX) resins and produces a minimal volume of concentrated residual waste. As a result, at Lake Stockholm it is reducing operating costs had they chosen a conventional GAC treatment.

"Utility engineers and regulators want to see a real municipal installation under third-party monitoring before they move to adopt a new technology. Lake Stockholm gives us that for the AEC," said Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies.

Lake Stockholm also points to what comes next. The same contamination that runs through municipal drinking water is also found in industrial wastewater, landfill leachate, and groundwater. BioLargo's AEC can tackle those problems as well. BioLargo continues to advance bench-scale pilots with prospective municipal and industrial customers and to expand commercial channels for the AEC, including its recently announced memorandum of understanding with global water treatment leader Aquatech. "Lake Stockholm is the launch pad for our strategy with Aquatech. Together we intend to pair the AEC with their PFAS treatment and destruction capabilities and extend it beyond municipal drinking water to more of the PFAS challenges customers face," said Calvert.

Testing at Lake Stockholm will continue under the U.S. EPA program, and BioLargo intends to share the resulting third-party data with the market as it becomes available.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc.

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focused on developing and deploying innovative equipment-based solutions to address critical environmental challenges, including PFAS contamination in water. Visit our website for more information at www.bestpfastreatment.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargos-lake-stockholm-aec-installation-passes-six-months-of-pfas-remediation-topping-t-1200308