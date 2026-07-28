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WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
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28.07.26 | 15:40
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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 16:50 Uhr
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DaVita Community Care Report 2025: Advancing Healthcare Access for Every Patient

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Delivering Our Best for Every Patient

Advancing equal access for all patients - regardless of demographic or social status - is central to DaVita's unwavering pursuit of a healthier tomorrow.

In the 2025 Community Care report, DaVita shared 2025 accomplishments, including:

  • Empowering our front-line teammates by providing an optional training aimed at deepening understanding of the diverse cultures and perspectives of the patients we serve. Our leaders may also access data dashboards that feature stratified clinical outcome metrics, which can be provided upon request.

  • Introducing innovative, person-centered tools to enhance the assessment of patient modality interests. These tools aim to improve home dialysis accessibility by identifying potential barriers and providing ongoing support to optimize kidney health outcomes.

  • Dedicating meaningful time to listening and understanding gaps in care and clinical outcomes for our patients, including within Native American communities. These insights continue to guide our focus on addressing social drivers of health, informing projects and initiatives that benefit DaVita's broader patient population.

  • Establishing a Transplant Equal Access Program with the goal of markedly improving waitlist and transplant outcomes for our lowestincome and most medically vulnerable patients. This year we continued to expand our Transplant Liaison initiative, a clinical program that facilitates collaboration between dialysis care teams, transplant centers and patients. Transplant liaisons are trained community health workers who provide culturally responsive support, helping to close gaps in access for patients who have stalled in the transplant journey or are facing significant barriers, including those affected by social drivers of health.

DaVita's strategy to achieve equitable access to care for all patients spans three focus areas:

  • Creating awareness, identifying bias and understanding the data and patient insights to develop and scale interventions.

  • Addressing barriers to access with intentional, sustainable, root cause focused interventions that can have a meaningful impact at the local and national level.

  • Creating ripples accelerated through meaningful collaborations across the kidney and larger health care communities to share learnings and amplify impact.

Read more in DaVita's 2025 Community Care Report

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-community-care-report-2025-advancing-healthcare-access-for-eve-1197477

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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