Forever Committed to Excellence in Care: DaVita Community Care Report 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Throughout DaVita's 25+ year history, we've led the way in patient-centered kidney care. Our work has played a key role in reducing hospitalizations, extending lifespan and helping propel the kidney care community to adopt universally high standards.

Since day one, our commitment has never wavered: insistence on high quality and holistic care for every patient we serve.

A Decades-Long Legacy of Five-Star Quality

As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for over 25 years. For the ten most recently reported years, we have excelled under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating system, which rates eligible dialysis centers based on the quality of outcomes. These rankings help patients, their families and caregivers make more informed decisions about where patients receive care.

Learn more about the CMS quality ratings here.

Commitments in Action

Building the Future of Value-Based Care

DaVita Integrated Kidney Care (DaVita IKC) is DaVita's value-based care program. DaVita IKC provides integrated care management services to health plans and government programs for members and beneficiaries diagnosed with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The program brings together a range of services including health monitoring, clinical coordination, predictive analytics and medical claims analysis to pioneer new models that will drive the future of kidney care. Together with our partners, we're helping patients access superior kidney healthcare to help generate improved clinical outcomes while simultaneously helping to reduce overall medical costs.

Learn more about DaVita IKC and our commitment to value-based care here.

Champions for Home Dialysis

Home dialysis offers a flexible, patient-centered option for those who are medically eligible and prefer to receive care at home. Patients are supported every step of the way with training, education and ongoing care from DaVita clinical teams.

In 2025, approximately 16% of our patients dialyzed in the comfort and convenience of their home. 1

Through our Kidney Smart education program, we offer a specialized Home Edition class with modality-specific education. Designed to help people determine if a home modality is right for them, this class provides information and hands-on learning, plus a chance to hear from other patients about their experience with home dialysis.

Learn more about our commitment to home dialysis and its benefits to patients here.

Helping to Bring Transplantation Within Reach

Kidney transplant is the preferred treatment for patients who are medically eligible. Grounded in our commitment to patient outcomes, we're working across multiple dimensions of technology and programming innovation to expand transplantation access and education. We're proud that more than 109,000 DaVita patients were referred for a transplant at least once by the end of 2025, representing another record-setting year for our referral rates.

Created in partnership with MedSleuth and the greater transplant community, our BREEZE technology platform streamlines and improves the transplant process for candidates, donors, and referring clinicians, helping more transplants happen, more efficiently. In 2025, BREEZE referral enabled bidirectional communication between transplant centers and referring providers, directly benefiting the approximately 40,000 DaVita patients who were referred to transplant specifically via BREEZE.

2025 marked the second year of a pilot program supporting patients through the transplant process with dedicated transplant liaisons.

These professionals are hired specifically to help guide patients through the referral and work-up phases while partnering closely with transplant centers. We look forward to growing this program further in 2026.

In addition, in 2025 the DaVita Giving Foundation invested in several nonprofit partners to address critical barriers across the kidney transplant ecosystem, supporting patients from initial listing through waitlist maintenance and transplant completion.

This support has helped enable the creation of personalized microsites and dedicated mentor connections for individuals pursuing a kidney transplant, as well as wrap-around services to help individuals interested in serving as a living donor achieve eligibility.

Earning Patient Trust

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) rating reflects patients' likelihood to recommend DaVita to others. We track this metric as a key indicator of patient positivity and trust. Our most recent NPS of 63 for dialysis patients reflects our commitment to individualized, exceptional care and support.

8,000+ DaVita patients received a kidney transplant in 2025

Our Patient Population is Incredibly Diverse DaVita serves an incredibly diverse patient population. Approximately 20% of our patients have a primary language other than English. More than 50% of our patients identify as Black or Hispanic. Many of the patients we serve are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, representing some of the lowest income and most medically vulnerable populations.

Sector-wide data demonstrates that racial and socioeconomic disparities continue as patients advance through end stage kidney disease. We're proud that our patients largely achieve similar outcomes across race in core clinical metrics such as hospitalizations, readmissions and infection rates in our U.S. outpatient dialysis centers.

Kidney Smart Education

We offer comprehensive kidney education at no cost to the community through Kidney Smart. Available in person, online and by phone, the program provides kidney health education and lifestyle recommendations to help at-risk individuals understand kidney disease and apply strategies to help prevent disease progression.

Expanding access to non-English language Kidney Smart resources remains an important priority. To date, we've delivered this essential education in over 13 different languages. Learn more about Kidney Smart here.

Read more in DaVita's 2025 Community Care Report

[1] Modality selections and decisions related to a patient's care are made by the attending nephrologist and patient, and provided pursuant to a physician's order



40,000+ participants in Kidney Smart in 2025. 183,000+ participants in Kidney Smart education since 2021

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SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/forever-committed-to-excellence-in-care-davita-community-care-report-1208754